SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 6 to 9 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 23 to 24 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 15 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.84 and *4.17 at Anderson; 3.70 at Kingstree; 3.75 and *3.92 at Hamer; 3.70 at Lynchburg; 3.70 at Conway; 3.70 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.25 at Monetta; 4.19 at Sumter; 4.05 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 at Anderson; 8.22 at Kingstree; 8.68 and *8.39 at Hamer; 8.22 at Lynchburg; 8.22 at Conway; 8.22 at Estill; Processors---9.08 at Kershaw; Export---9.13 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.50 and *5.27 at Anderson; *5.82 at Kingstree; *5.38 at Hamer; *5.82 at Lynchburg; *5.82 at Conway; *5.82 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.25 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons available due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-162.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-153.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 137.00-159.00; 500-600 lbs 127.50-140.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-135.00; 500-600 lbs 114.00-123.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 45.00-51.00; Boners 80-85% lean 45.00-56.00; Lean 85-90% lean 45.00-55.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-42.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1465-2205 lbs 78.00-95.00; Low Dressing 1060-1495 lbs 65.00-74.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 800-1325 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 925.00-1300.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 925-1230 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1000.00-1375.00 per pair. Small 1-2 845-1030 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 650.00-925.00 per pair. Small 1-2 920 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 850.00 per pair.
Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 0.01 higher at 45.33. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 36.52; 450-500 lbs 41.47; 500-550 lbs 44.11.
Cotton
Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.72 lower at 46.16.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady/Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray pack Gala 125s 26.00, Tray Pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA ExFcy 72s 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00, KY type 25.00-30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucntrs Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crtsYellow/White/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent PE 9s 10.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00, Choice/Suntan 14.00-20.00, Red Choice MX 28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 12.00-15.00, Medium 10.00-12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 17.00-20.00, 3/4 buctns Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US No. 1 NC 1 18.00-22.00, US No. 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 12.00-14.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-14.00, 6x6 sz 12.00, Green 16.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma FL Extra Large 12.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid-Season 125s 15.00-18.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.