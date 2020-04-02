SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 6 to 9 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 23 to 24 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 15 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.84 and *4.17 at Anderson; 3.70 at Kingstree; 3.75 and *3.92 at Hamer; 3.70 at Lynchburg; 3.70 at Conway; 3.70 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.25 at Monetta; 4.19 at Sumter; 4.05 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.42 at Anderson; 8.22 at Kingstree; 8.68 and *8.39 at Hamer; 8.22 at Lynchburg; 8.22 at Conway; 8.22 at Estill; Processors---9.08 at Kershaw; Export---9.13 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.50 and *5.27 at Anderson; *5.82 at Kingstree; *5.38 at Hamer; *5.82 at Lynchburg; *5.82 at Conway; *5.82 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.25 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock