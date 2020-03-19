SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, March 18, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 6 to 9 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 to 9 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.85 and *4.27 at Anderson; 3.78 at Kingstree; 3.75 at Hamer; 3.78 at Lynchburg; 3.78 at Conway; 3.78 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.40 at Monetta; 4.50 at Sumter; 4.05 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.05 at Anderson; 7.85 at Kingstree; 8.31 at Hamer; 7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.85 at Conway; 7.85 at Estill; Processors-- -8.65 at Kershaw; Export---8.70 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.08 and *4.88 at Anderson; *5.44 at Kingstree; *4.99 at Hamer; *5.44 at Lynchburg; *5.44 at Conway; *5.44 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.25 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

