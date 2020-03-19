SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, March 18, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 6 to 9 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 1 to 2 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 to 9 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.85 and *4.27 at Anderson; 3.78 at Kingstree; 3.75 at Hamer; 3.78 at Lynchburg; 3.78 at Conway; 3.78 at Estill; Processors---4.75 at Orangeburg; 4.40 at Monetta; 4.50 at Sumter; 4.05 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.05 at Anderson; 7.85 at Kingstree; 8.31 at Hamer; 7.85 at Lynchburg; 7.85 at Conway; 7.85 at Estill; Processors-- -8.65 at Kershaw; Export---8.70 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.08 and *4.88 at Anderson; *5.44 at Kingstree; *4.99 at Hamer; *5.44 at Lynchburg; *5.44 at Conway; *5.44 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.25 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons available due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 450-500 lbs 135.00, 500-550 lbs 130.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 119.00-131.00; 500-600 lbs 116.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 112.00-122.50; 500-600 lbs N/A. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 58.00-69.00; Boners 80-85% lean 59.00-73.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 37.00-52.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1590-2125 lbs 85.00-97.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1025-1150 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 1000.00-1150.00 per pair. Small 1-2 830 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 650.00 per pair.
Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 0.23 higher at 42.37. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 26.76; 450-500 lbs 29.85; 500-550 lbs 33.16.
Cotton
Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.28 lower at 54.39.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Purple type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray pack Gala 125s 26.00, Tray Pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00, tray pack Gala WA ExFcy 72s 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-18.00, #2 13.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 15.00-20.00, KY type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 15.00; Cantaloupes 1/2 ctns HD 9s 12.00-13.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Topped Jumbo MX 15.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00, 5 dz ctns Yellow/Bi-Color 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 29.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 46.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent PE 9s 7.00-12.00, Kent 10s 9.00, Kent 7s 7.00, Ataulfo 14s MX 9.00-10.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Green Cooking type 18.00; Okra 1/2 buctns HD Small-Medium 25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 25.00-26.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Papaya 35 lb ctns Maradol 9s MX 26.00; Peaches 2 layer ctns White Flesh CL 48s 15.00, Flat type White CL 44s 15.00; Pears ctns 2 layer Asian type Shinko CA 44s 15.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 28.00, Choice 20.00, Red Extra Large FL 25.00, Red Choice MX 25.00, Yellow Choice FL 25.00, 11 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 11.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot/Cubanelle 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s/5s 12.00-13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00- 22.00, White Size A #2 FL 22.00, Yukon Gold Size B #2 FL 18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 30.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 10.00-14.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US No. 1 NC 1 17.00-22.00, US No. 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 12.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-18.00, Red Various Sizes 15.00-16.00, Green 20.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 22.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma FL Large/MX Extra Large 18.00; Watermelons per melon 16-18 lbs 5.00, Red Seedless 24 inch bins HD 45s 180.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Limes 40 lb ctns/crts Seedless 200s MX 19.00-22.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Mid Season 100s 18.00, Mid-Season 125s 15.00-18.00, 24 inch bins Mid-Season 350.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 25.00-30.00.