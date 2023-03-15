LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 195.00; 500-600lbs 187.50. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-

500 lbs 205.00-222.50; 500-600 lbs 195.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00; 500-600 lbs 179.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 91.00-97.00; Boners 80-85% lean 90.00-106.00; Lean 85-90% lean 86.00-96.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-73.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1035-1545 lbs 110.00-117.00; High Dressing 1540 lbs 124.00; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 750-1080 lbs Young to Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 1050.00-1700.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 910-1245 lbs Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 1525.00-1850.00 per pair. Small 1-2 835 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 875.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 64.63; 450-500 lbs 68.64; 500-550 lbs 68.23.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 1 cent lower to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.41-7.51, processor bids 6.76-7.16. Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents lower; elevator bids 13.89-14.74, processor bids 15.49, and export 15.54. New crop wheat bids were 2 to 6 cents higher; elevator bids 6.22-6.62.

COTTON

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.26 lower at 79.11.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Spinach 1 1/9 buctns Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 16.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-27.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-27.00, Pink Lady 20.00-27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00-25.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 20.00-22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Sel MX 15.00-22.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Med MX 28.00-32.00; Dragon Fruit 10 lb ctns 8s EC 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00; Honeydew 2/3 ctns 4s HD 20.00; Kiwifruit 8 2-lb cntrs Gold type IT 18.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 14s 16.00, 1 layer RPC Kent 20s 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D' Anjou 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large 26.00-28.00, Green FL Choice 20.00-24.00, Yellow Extra Large FL 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-19.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US #1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type #2 20.00-22.00, Red B types US#2 25.00, 50 lb sks Yellow B type US#2 20.00, White A type US#2 26.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 15.00-16.00; Sugarcane per bunch Green type 10s FL 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 14.00-21.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6sz 22.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 12.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 12.00-17.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns CR 28.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 55.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 1 layer ctns Sumo CA 22s 16.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00, 7/10 buctns Valencia MX 56s 25.00, 17 kg ctns Navel MR 80s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 75s/70s 30.00.