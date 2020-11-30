SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,483 lbs at 110.27, heifers 1,323 lbs at 110.54. Dressed delivered steers 972 lbs at 173.37, heifers 875 lbs at 173.44. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 243.45, up 8.94, and Select 219.70, up 5.94.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 3.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs were steady on light receipts. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 43% formulated prices.Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 40.88; 40 lbs cash basis 50.00. Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was at 44.96. Sows live price 300-449 lbs not reported, 450-499 lbs not reported, and 500-549 lbs not reported.
Grain
Monday: No trends available today following the Thanksgiving holidays November 26-27, 2020. Corn; elevator bids 4.18-4.89, processor bids 4.99. Soybeans; elevator bids 11.48-11.68, processor bid 11.83, and export 11.98. New crop wheat; elevator bids 5.38-5.68.
Cotton
Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.09 lower at 70.15.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00; Cauliflower crts 20-25 ct 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 16.00-18.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 14.00-15.00, Creasy type 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 14.00-15.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00-22.00, per bunch Collards/Mustard/Turnips 3.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts Small 140.00, 1 lb bags Shelled Halves 11.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 25.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 12.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 20.00, Banana Hot 25.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 15.00-20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 22.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 22.00-30.00, Jumbo/U.S. Number 2 20.00, Small-Medium 16.00-18.00, Red type U.S. Number 1 25.00-30.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type Red/Orange 10.00-12.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s 150.00, 45s 140.00, 60s 130.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu/Cameo/Candy Crisp 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Arkansas Black/Winesap 18.00-22.00, McIntosh/Cortland/Ambrosia 18.00-25.00, York/Enterprise 25.00, Sweet Delight 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-21.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cantaloupes ctns 9s GU 14.00; Coconuts each Water type 3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Select 18.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Tommy Atkins 12s 8.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 140.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 140.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 9.00-10.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 45.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 240.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Extra Large 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Large #2 MN 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Butternut Large-Extra Large 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 23.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 25.00; Starfruit 40 lb ctns FL 35.00; Sugarcane 50 lb bundle Red/Green 10s FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-24.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 18.00-26.00, 5x6 16.00-26.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-18.00, Green 30.00-34.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium 15.00; Turnips, 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 15.00, 4/5 butns Navel 64s FL 30.00-33.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s FL 33.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 30.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8s/9s 15.00; Tangerines 16 kg/35 lb ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00, 25 lb ctns Autumn Honey FL 64sz 20.00, 4/5 buctns Fallglo 64s FL 33.00, Autumn Honey 64s 30.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!