SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,483 lbs at 110.27, heifers 1,323 lbs at 110.54. Dressed delivered steers 972 lbs at 173.37, heifers 875 lbs at 173.44. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 243.45, up 8.94, and Select 219.70, up 5.94.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 3.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs were steady on light receipts. Demand moderate for moderate offerings. Receipts include 43% formulated prices.Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 40.88; 40 lbs cash basis 50.00. Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was at 44.96. Sows live price 300-449 lbs not reported, 450-499 lbs not reported, and 500-549 lbs not reported.

Grain

Monday: No trends available today following the Thanksgiving holidays November 26-27, 2020. Corn; elevator bids 4.18-4.89, processor bids 4.99. Soybeans; elevator bids 11.48-11.68, processor bid 11.83, and export 11.98. New crop wheat; elevator bids 5.38-5.68.

