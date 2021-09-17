SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-139.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 122.00-130.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-140.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-76.00; Boners 80-85% lean 67.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 59.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1170-1810 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 1600-1830 lbs 100.00-107.50; Low Dressing 805-1490 lbs 60.00-80.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1230-1310 lbs Young Age Cow with calves under 150 lbs 1050.00-1300.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 780-990 Young to Middle Age Cow with calves 150-300 lbs 880.00-1150.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 1050-1065 Young to Middle Age Cow with calves over 300 lbs 1100.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 865-1035 Young Age Cow with calves over 300 lbs 1100.00-1250.00 per pair. Small 1-2 775-830 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1100.00 per pair.