SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-139.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 133.00-140.00; 500-600 lbs 124.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 122.00-130.00, 500-600 lbs 125.00-140.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 65.00-76.00; Boners 80-85% lean 67.00-79.00; Lean 85-90% lean 59.00-67.00; Lean Low Dressing 45.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1170-1810 lbs 85.00-98.00; High Dressing 1600-1830 lbs 100.00-107.50; Low Dressing 805-1490 lbs 60.00-80.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1230-1310 lbs Young Age Cow with calves under 150 lbs 1050.00-1300.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 780-990 Young to Middle Age Cow with calves 150-300 lbs 880.00-1150.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 1050-1065 Young to Middle Age Cow with calves over 300 lbs 1100.00-1250.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 865-1035 Young Age Cow with calves over 300 lbs 1100.00-1250.00 per pair. Small 1-2 775-830 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 900.00-1100.00 per pair.
Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 77.405; 450-500 lbs 79.48; 500-550 lbs 83.94.
Grain
Thursday. Corn bids were 4 cents lower: elevator bids 5.29-5.79, processor bids 5.89-6.04. New Crop soybeans bids were 1 cent lower; elevator bids 12.56-12.86, processor bids 13.21-13.46 and export at 13.31-13.39. Wheat bids were mixed; 4 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 5.49-6.63.
Cotton
Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.26 lower at 92.66.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Long Greens Small/Medium 18.00, Large 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small 35.00, Medium 30.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1/2 buctns Medium/Neon/Striped 12.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-40.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-36.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, Mustard/Turnips with tops 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops 15.00; Okra 1/2 bucrts Small-Medium 25.00-30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Palmetto Sweet Jumbo 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peanuts 1/2 bubskts Jumbo type 25.00-30.00, busks Jumbo type 45.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 25.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Crowder 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno/Banana Hot 12.00, Poblano/Long Hot 12.00, Finger Hot 17.00, Habanero Orange type 18.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 16.00, Medium 14.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 15.00, 3/4 bubskts Crookneck Small/Fancy 22.00-25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fcy 22.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Acorn/Butternut/Spaghetti 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 22.00, Number Two/Petite 20.00, Jumbo 16.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 20-25 lbs 3.00, 25-28 lbs 4.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Gala/Mutsu/Granny 25.00-28.00, Fuji/Jonagold 25.00, Honeycrisp 30.00-35.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00, #2 14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium NY 15.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Medium/Large 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 200.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color 16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens MX Small 23.00, 1 1/9 buctns Select MI 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 15.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent MX 10s 9.25; Okra 1/2 bucrts Medium FL 21.00-22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 20.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 28.00- 30.00, Medium 26.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 24.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 30.00-33.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium 28.00-30.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh WV 24.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh WV 22.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red MX Choice 24.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red NC Jumbo 18.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-17.00; Plums 28 lb ctns loose Red/Black/Pluot CA 30.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 175.00-200.00, 24 inch bins Fairytale/Cinderella 220.00, Buckskin/Gray 220.00-250.00, Field Trip/Goosebumps 220.00-250.00; Squash 24 inch bins Turban 220.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 16.00-20.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Red Extra Large/5x6 sz 15.00-16.00, Green 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 26.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Medium NC 15.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Med-Lge 14.00-15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded VA 20-24 lbs 3.00, 28-32 lbs 4.00-5.00, 35-40 lbs 6.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 15-18 lbs 3.00, 20-22 lbs 4.00, 24-26 lbs 5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded VA 28s/35s 120.00, Red Flesh Seedless VA 36s/45s/60s 140.00-160.00. CITRUS: Clementines 11 kg ctns Peru 20.00. Misc Seasonal: Corn Stalks per bundle 10S 6.00; Gourds 1/2 bushel basket Winged type 25.00.