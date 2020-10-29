SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium-Large 20.00-25.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 27.00-30.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 14.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 14.00, dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 22.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 22.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00-50.00, bucrts Valencia 50.00-55.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye 25.00; Pepper, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno Green/Red 12.00, Habanero Red/Orange 20.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red 24s 15.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-22.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, Medium 15.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Acorn/Spaghetti 18.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. No. 1 22.00-30.00, Jumbo/U.S. Two 20.00, Small 18.00, Red type U.S. Number 1 25.00-30.00, Jumbo 18.00-20.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type Jumbo/Small 16.00, 24 inch bins Covington 300.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Large and Extra Large 20.00-25.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 4.00, 19-22 lbs 5.00, 24-28 lbs 6.00-8.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 28s 160.00, Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 150.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 12s 10.00, 8s 7.00-8.00; Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00; Straw per bale Wheat 5.00-7.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 18.00-22.00, Cameo/Candy Crisp 18.00-22.00, Arkansas Black/Winesap 18.00-22.00, King Lush/Pink Lady 18.00-20.00, McIntosh 18.00-25.00, Cortland/Ambrosia 18.00-25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-21.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green NC Select 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Choice Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged Red Seedless 25.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 6s 10.00, Keitt 9s/10s 10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 35.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00, 2 layer ctns Shin Li 36s 25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, 50 lb sks Pawnee GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 27.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Persimmons 25 lb ctns loose Hachiya 64 sz 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 MN 20.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Butternut Large-Extra Large 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 13.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 22.00; Sugarcane 50 lb bundle Red/Green 10s FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-24.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-30.00, 5x6 22.00-33.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-23.00, Green 27.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red 23.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 15.00; Tangerines 16 kg/35 lb ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 15.00. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Corn Stalks per bundle 10s 5.00.