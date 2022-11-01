SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averagesfor all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOBsteers 1,496 lbs at 151.95, heifers 1,331 lbs at 152.12. Dressed delivered steers 979 lbs at 239.85, heifers 841 lbs at 239.73. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 261.19, up 9.26 and Select 229.59, up 7.69.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted averageprices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs and all feeder pigs were 2.00 to 3.00 per head higher. Demand good on moderate offerings. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 32.92; 40 lbs cash basis 53.99.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not compared at 72.78. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 65.22, 450-499 lbs 69.87, and 500-549 lbs 71.85.

Grain

SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 10 to 11 cents higher; elevator bids 7.16-7.71, processor bids 7.41-7.76. Soybeans were mostly 16 to 20 cents higher; elevator bids 13.54-13.92, processor bid 14.29, and export 14.37. Wheat bids were 53 cents higher; elevator bids 7.19-7.97.

Cotton

Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.11 lower at 74.50.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, Flat KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium-Large 16.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips w/root 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00, ctns bnchd 48s 45.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peanuts busks Jumbo 45.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Large 16.00-18.00; Radishes ctns bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small/Fancy 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 14.00-15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan 20.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 2.00-3.00, per bundle Red type 15ct 18.00; Sweet Potatoes 1/2 bubskts Orange Flesh US 1 18.00, buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Pink Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 23.00. SEASONAL: Deer Corn busks Cob type 11.00-12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Ambrosia/Stayman 25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Gold Rush 25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-28.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Guava each Green extra large 4.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s BR 11.00, Tommy Atkins 10s BR 12.75, Ataulfo 16s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-36.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00-34.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 55.00, Red Skin 61.00-65.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 155.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large 32.00, Yellow Extra Large 30.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 12.00-17.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red type A #2 25.00; Pumpkins 36 inch bins Howden type 200.00, 24 inch bins Heirlooms 250.00-285.00; Rambutan 5 lb ctns loose 25.00; Sugarcane per bundle Green type FL 10s 23.00-25.00, per bundle Red type FL 10s 28.00, per stalk Green type FL 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, 5x6 sz 29.00-30.00, 6x6 sz 30.00-36.00, Yellow 29.00, Green 5x6sz 30.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 26.00-33.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Yuca 37 lb ctns CR 30.00. CITRUS: Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 56s 20.00; Tangerines 16 kg ctns Tango PE 20.00-25.00. SEASONAL MISCELLANEOUS: Corn Stalks per bundle 6.00-10.00.