SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-190.00; 500-600 lbs 160.00-170.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 160.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 148.00-162.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-156.00, 500-600 lbs 128.00-149.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 3.00 higher.

Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 67.00-82.00; Boners 80-85% lean 70.00-88.00; High Dressing 85.00-91.00; Lean 85-90% lean 63.00-78.00; Lean Low Dressing 48.00-61.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 5.00 higher. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1185-1765 lbs 89.00-110.00; High Dressing 1360-2090 lbs 105.00-119.00; Low Dressing 1345-1825 lbs 79.50-87.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 910-1365 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 750.00-1450.00 per pair. Medium and Large 2 955 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1375.00 per pair. Small 1-2 780-845 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 850.00-1050.00 per pair. Small 1-2 885 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1125.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not available. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.83; 450-500 lbs 59.80; 500-550 lbs 63.75.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 5 cents lower; elevator bids 6.41-6.91, processor bids 6.76-7.26. Soybeans bids were 13 to 20 cents lower; elevator bids 14.89-15.54, processor bids 16.16 and export at 16.14. Wheat bids were mostly 6 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 6.41-8.00.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.77 lower at 126.41.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 13.00-15.00, per head Medium/Large 2.00-2.50; Cauliflower 1 1/9 buctns White type 10s 25.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, Sweet bulb type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 10.00-12.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman 25.00-28.00; Asparagus 11 lb ctns Standard PE Holdovers 15.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass MX 60s 50.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-24.00, #2 16.00-18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Large FL 38.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, 50 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Canary Melons ctns flats 6ct BR 15.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s 32.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 19.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs bagged White Seedless PE 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 11.75; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large MX 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large FL 17.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Large 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Medium 22.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 25.00, Medium 22.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel 72s FL 25.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 80s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Juice type 125s 18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 25.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns FL 20.00.

