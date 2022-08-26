SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder bulls were steady to 3.00 lower. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00- 191.00; 500-600 lbs 156.00-178.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 157.50-187.50; 500-600 lbs 135.00-175.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 140.00-167.50; 500-600 lbs 135.00-155.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 80.00-91.00; Boners 80-85% lean 78.00-100.00; High Dressing 95.00-115.00; Lean 85-90% lean 70.00-85.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-75.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average dressing 995-2070 lbs 92.00-118.00; High Dressing 1605-2305 lbs 118.00-123.00; Low Dressing 975-1630 lbs 81.00-94.00.

Goats: [385] Week Ago: 320. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 50.00-110.00, 40-60 lbs 90.00-155.00, 60-80 lbs 150.00-170.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 27.50-85.00, 40-60 lbs 80.00-97.50, 60-80 lbs one @ 100.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 130.00-190.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-220.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-205.00, 150-250 lbs 210.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 80.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 115.00-155.00, 100-150 lbs 130.00-180.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 150.00-215.00, 100-150 lbs 170.00-270.00, 150-250 lbs 205.00-420.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 120.00-165.00, 100-150 lbs 120.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 60-100 lbs 100.00-180.00, 100-150 lbs 125.00-220.00.

Grain

Friday. Corn bids were 11 to 14 cents higher: elevator bids 6.78-7.68; processor bids 7.28-7.49. Soybean bids were 30 to 53 cents higher; elevator bids 15.55-15.85, processor bid 16.11 and export no bid. Wheat bids were 12 to 15 cents higher; elevator bids 6.79-6.99.

Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 4.94 higher at 130.12.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beans 1/2 bubskts Snap type 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Lima Speckled 20.00, approx 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00, 8 lb filmbags Lima Speckled frozen 25.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Blueberries quart cntrs Medium 8.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 3.00, 24 inch bins Athena 100s 250.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Small 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00-40.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 35.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 25.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Neon/Striped 20.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Medium 10.00-12.00, Neon/Striped 12.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Indian 15.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-42.00, Scuppernongs 35.00-42.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 25.00-35.00; Onions, Dry 25 lb sks Red type Large 20.00, 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Medium/Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, 1/2 bubskts White Flesh 28.00-30.00, 1/2 buctns/bskts Fair Quality 20.00-22.00; Peanuts busks White Skin Jumbo 45.00-52.00, busks Red Skin type 60.00-70.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 30.00, 1/2 bubskts Bartlett 20.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull 20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Frozen Various types 25.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Extra Large 15.00-18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno 20.00, 1/2 buctns Finger Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Cherry Hot 15.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Red/Orange 25.00, 1/2 buctns Long Hot 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot/Sweet 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe 5x6 sz 15.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24-28 lbs 6.50. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala NC 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 21.00-25.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green/Speckled TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled Fresh 36.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 25.00; Blueberries 12 1-pt cntrs Medium 35.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-19.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s 240.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium NC 18.00; Grapes 20 lb ctns Muscadines Large 35.00, Scuppernongs Medium-Large 35.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Tommy Atkins 10s MX 12.75, Ataulfo 16s/12s MX 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-32.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 22.00-24.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 18.00-19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10-lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Medium-Large 32.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo type 44.00-60.00, Red Skin type 60.00-61.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye TN 30.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 36.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-19.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red #2 A type 25.00, 50 lb ctns Red and White Creamers 30.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 5x6 sz 24.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 23.00, Yellow 5x6 sz/Extra Large 22.00-28.00, Green type 22.00-24.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type NC 18.00, Mixed Heirlooms 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 16.00-18.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large MI 15.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless NC/VA 60s/45s/36s 170.00-230.00, Red Flesh Seeded NC/VA 28s/30s/35s 160.00-165.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks 30.00, 16 lg ctns 24.00-25.00.