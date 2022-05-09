SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,435 lbs at 143.42, heifers 1,301 lbs at 142.52. Dressed delivered steers 924 lbs at 230.69, heifers 836 lbs at 231.86. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 258.29, down 4.92 and Select 246.83, down 5.99.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were 11.00 lower while feeder pigs were 6.50 lower. Demand was light to moderate on moderate offerings. Trade activity was slow to moderate. Receipts include 33% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 58.24; 40 lbs cash basis 100.35.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 78.98, 450-499 lbs 84.84, and 500-549 lbs 88.05.

Grain

Monday: Corn was 8 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 7.62-8.07, processor bids 8.19-8.32. Soybeans were 34 to 37 cents lower; elevator bids 15.00-16.61, processor bids 16.65, and export 16.61. New Crop wheat bids were 13 to 16 cents lower; elevator bids 7.47-8.32.

Cotton

Southeast base price Monday for 41-4/34 grade was 3.68 lower at 142.93.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00-25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Carolina Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 34.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 12.00; Spinach 1.8 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Squash 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 21.00-25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Sml-Med 15.00, Patty Pan 15.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Large-Extra Large 12.00-15.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 15.00-20.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 20.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-19.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 25.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White MX 12s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium MX 32.00, FL 40.00; 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 22.00-28.00; Eggplant buctns 24s MX 22.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 10s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 18s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 23.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 26.00-35.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Med-Lge 32.00; Peaches 25 lb ctns Yellow and White Flesh CA 20.00-25.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL irregular size 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Green MX Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow Extra Large MX 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red CD 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 4/7 buctns Zucchini MX Sml 12.00, Straightneck MX Sml/Med 14.00; 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 18.00-20.00, Medium 15.00, Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red FL Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 14.00-17.00, Red 12.00-16.00, Green 5x6sz 18.00-21.00,Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, Vine Ripe MX 5x6 sz 12.00; 20 lb ctns Heirloom Green 23.00,20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 26.00-28.00; Tomaotes, Cherry 12-1pt bskts Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 20.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00, Roma Medium FL 14.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 200.00-240.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/30s/35s/36s 190.00-220.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 5.00-6.00, 25-32 lbs 7.00-8.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 4.00, 15-18 lbs 5.00-6.00, 20-22 lbs 7.00; Yellow Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 6.00, 15-18 lbs 8.00.

