SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,441 lbs at 96.36, heifers 1,316 lbs at 95.73. Dressed delivered steers 928 lbs at 157.56, heifers 835 lbs at 157.52. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 201.24, dn 3.29, and Select 191.14, dn 4.55.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs steady to 1.00 per head higher. All feeder pigs 3.00 per head lower on light receipts. Demand light for heavy offerings. Receipts include 46% formulated prices. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 6.03; 40 lbs cash basis 10.90.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was 0.79 lower at 26.86. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 17.34, 450-499 lbs 21.07, and 500-549 lbs 24.18.
Grain
Monday. Corn was 5 cents lower; elevator bids 3.28-3.98, processor bids 3.78-4.13. Soybeans were 4 to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 8.33-9.08, processor bid 9.40, and export 9.53. Wheat bids were mostly 12 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 4.17-5.02.
Cotton
Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.98 higher at 60.99.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00-30.00, KY type 25.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00, 25 lb filmbag Red and Gold types Topped 14.00; Blackberries 4 1-qt flats Large 18.00-23.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 30.00-32.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Small/Medium 1.00-1.50, 24 inch bins Athena 120s 200.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Yellow/White/Bi-Color 22.00, per dozen Yellow 6.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 32.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Medium 18.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Striped/Neon 12.00, 1/2 bubskts Indian 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 22.00; Honeydew per melon Large 1.50-2.00; Nectarines 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 26.00-30.00, White Flesh 30.00; Onions, Dry 50 lbs sks Sweet type 1/2 bubskts White/Yellow/Red Medium/Jumbo 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 18.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 22.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns White Flesh 25.00-26.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Flesh washed 15.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00; Peas, Other Approx. 26 lb sks Purple Hull/Pinkeye 25.00-26.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Banana Hot and Sweet 12.00-15.00, Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00; Plums 1/2 bubskts Red and Green types 35.00-36.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small/Fancy 20.00-25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large and Jumbo 18.00-20.00, 5x6sz 18.00, 6x6sz 18.00, Red 18.00, Green 19.00-20.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 25 lb ctns Red/Pink 25.00; Tomatoes, Grape 25 lb ctns Heirloom varieties 25.00. Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 14.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, Personal 1.00, Red Flesh Seeded 16-18 lbs 2.50-3.00, 20-26 lbs 3.00-3.50, 28-35 lbs 4.00-5.00, Yellow Flesh Seeded 18-24 lbs 4.50, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 190.00-195.00, 36s 180.00-190.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 45s/35s/28s 125.00-150.00, 25s 100.00, Yellow Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 200.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples tray pack WA Red/Gold 100s 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.00-20.00, #2 12.00-14.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima Green 25.00, 8 lb filmbags Shelled 28.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 120s/150s 260.00; Corn, Sweet 5 dz sks White 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens 16.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 8.00-11.00, 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins 31s/38s 15.00; Nectarines 2 Layer ctns Yellow Flesh CA 50s 20.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 12.00-13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 17.00, 10 5-lb sks Medium 35.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 48.00, busks Jumbo FL 42.00-48.00; Peas, Other approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Zipper/Crowder 26.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Choice 28.00, Green Extra Large 17.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 24.00-25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 14.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 25.00-30.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00- 16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large 20.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-19.00, Green 24.00-26.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 2.00-3.00, 15-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 2.50-3.50, 26-28 lbs 4.00, 30-35 lbs 4.75-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 45s/60s 190.00-195.00, 36s 180.00-190.00. CITRUS: Clementines 15kg/33lb ctns Peru 22.00; 40 lb ctns Seedless MX 18.00.
