SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Cotton

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Apples buctns Granny Smith 20.00; Beans approx. 26 lb sks Lima type Green/Speckled 25.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 1.50; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Medium 20.00-25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Large 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 15.00-20.00; Eggplant 1/2 bubskts Black/Neon/Striped 12.00, Japanese type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Grapes 1/2 bubskts Muscadines 35.00-38.00, 1/2 bubskts Scuppernongs 35.00, 20 lb ctns Scuppernongs 28.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops 12.00, dz bnchs Collards 24.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root 20.00; Okra 1/2 bubskts Small-Medium 20.00-30.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 27.00-28.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 30.00-45.00, 5 lb sks Jumbo 5.00, bucrts Valencia 55.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Kieffer 15.00-20.00, Asian type 20.00; Peas, Other 1/2 bubskts Purple Hull/Pinkeye 15.00-20.00, approx. 26 lb sks Pinkeye/Purple Hull 25.00- 28.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Jalapeno 12.00, Finger Hot/Habanero 20.00, Serrano 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Habanero 40.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00-20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00-14.00, 1/2 buctns Patty Pan Yellow 13.00, 1/2 bubskts Crookneck 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 25.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 30.00, Jumbo 20.00; Watermelons inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 36s/45s/60s 160.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s/28s 135.00-140.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded 25-28 lbs 4.00, Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.00, 15-18 lbs 2.50. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Ginger Gold/Gala 20.00-25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Fuji/Jonagold 20.00, Honeycrisp 28.00-35.00, 1/2 bubskts Ginger Gold 15.00, 1/2 bubskts Honeycrisp 18.00, tray pack Gala 88s CA 20.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-20.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type CD 20.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 12.00-13.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green type 18.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena Large 2.50-3.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 22.00, 5 dz sks Bi-Color 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens NC Select 15.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 9s 8.00, Keitt 9s/10s 7.00-10.00, Ataulfo 16s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-19.50, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 29.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo FL 40.00-44.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags White Acre/Pinkeye 28.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice/Jumbo 12.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 18.00, 5 kg/11 lb ctns Red Extra Large Holdovers 14.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Plums 28 lb ctns Red and Black CA 20.00-25.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 MN 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00, Jumbo MS 17.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 15.00-18.00, 5x6 sz 15.00-16.00, 6x6 sz 15.00, Green 15.00- 22.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-18.00, Yellow Large-Extra Large 18.00-26.00, 10 lb flats Heirloom types 15.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Varieties 25.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type 15.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red NC 12.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top topped MI 12.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-15 lbs 3.00, 16-18 lbs 3.00-4.00, 20-24 lbs 5.00, Red Flesh Seeded 20-24 lbs 3.00-4.00, 25-28 lbs 4.00-5.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless 60s 120.00-140.00, 36s/45s 140.00-160.00, Red Flesh Seeded 28s/35s/40s/50s 130.00-140.00. CITRUS: Oranges 15 kg ctns Navel CL 72s 25.00; Tangerines 15 kg/33 lb ctns Tango PE 22.00-25.00.