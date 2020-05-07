SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, May 06, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 8 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 3 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---3.81 and *4.01 at Anderson; 3.50 at Kingstree; 3.54 and *3.76 at Hamer; 3.50 at Lynchburg; 3.50 at Conway; 3.50 at Estill; Processors---4.42 at Orangeburg; 3.97 at Monetta; 3.97 at Sumter; 3.82 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.30 at Anderson; 7.90 at Kingstree; 8.38 and *8.14 at Hamer; 7.90 at Lynchburg; 7.90 at Conway; 7.90 at Estill; Processors---8.77 at Kershaw; Export---8.90 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.24 and *4.87 at Anderson; *5.32 at Kingstree; *4.88 at Hamer; *5.32 at Lynchburg; *5.32 at Conway; *5.32 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.02 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

