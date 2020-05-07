SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Wednesday, May 06, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 3 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 8 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 1 Yellow Soybeans had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 2 to 3 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---3.81 and *4.01 at Anderson; 3.50 at Kingstree; 3.54 and *3.76 at Hamer; 3.50 at Lynchburg; 3.50 at Conway; 3.50 at Estill; Processors---4.42 at Orangeburg; 3.97 at Monetta; 3.97 at Sumter; 3.82 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.30 at Anderson; 7.90 at Kingstree; 8.38 and *8.14 at Hamer; 7.90 at Lynchburg; 7.90 at Conway; 7.90 at Estill; Processors---8.77 at Kershaw; Export---8.90 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.24 and *4.87 at Anderson; *5.32 at Kingstree; *4.88 at Hamer; *5.32 at Lynchburg; *5.32 at Conway; *5.32 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.02 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons available due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 141.00, 500-600 lbs 134.00-136.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-145.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-130.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 115.00-130.00; 500-600 lbs 110.00-119.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 50.00-66.00; Lean 85-90% lean 44.00-60.00; Lean Low Dressing 30.00-42.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 890-2065 lbs 75.00-90.00; High Dressing 1865-2135 lbs 99.00-104.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 872-1194 lbs Young age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-1035.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 898-918 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calf over 300 lbs 875.00-1025.00 per pair.
Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 19.13; 450-500 lbs 24.13; 500-550 lbs 26.28.
Cotton
Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.93 higher at 52.51.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Wednesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 12.00; Peaches 1/2 bubskts Yellow Flesh 32.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped Large 10.00, dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 12.00-13.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-20.00, Granny Smith/Fuji 22.00, Pink Lady 22.00, Tray Pack Gala 125s 26.00, tray pack Granny/Fuji 113s 26.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00 20.00, #2 14.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 28.00, KY type 25.00-28.00, Cranberry type 28.00-35.00, Half Runners 40.00-42.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns 18.00-22.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 buctns Medium 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 13.00-15.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s 280.00-300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 15.00-16.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select FL 15.00-17.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 25.00-28.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 10.00-11.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 12.00-15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 13.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 32.00, 40 lb ctns Jumbo 26.00-27.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 16.00-17.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin 45.00-50.00, busks Jumbo FL 48.00-50.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Large 27.00, Green Choice 20.00, Red/Yellow 27.00-28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 20.00, Banana Hot 18.00, Cubanelle 18.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero orange 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 12.00-13.00; Plums ctns filmbags Black Type CL 25.00-28.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 22.00-28.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, Medium 12.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 30.00, 3/4 buctns Straightneck Small 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 18.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 14.00-16.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 26.00-30.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 24.00-25.00, Green 25.00-26.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb cntrs loose Red type 18.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns loose Roma Extra Large FL 24.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 45s/60s 200.00, 36s 190.00-200.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 35s/45s 150.00-170.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00-24.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 22.00-26.00, 4/5 buctns Valencia 100s 19.00-20.00, Valencia 125s 17.00-19.00.
