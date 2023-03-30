LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 205.00-221.00; 500-600 lbs 192.50-210.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 200.00-214.00; 500-600 lbs 182.50-195.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 185.00; 500-600 lbs none reported. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 98.00; Boners 80-85% lean 93.00-101.00; Lean 85-90% lean 87.00-94.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-65.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 945-1535 lbs 92.50-112.00; High Dressing 1780 lbs 122.00; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 3 950 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 500.00 per pair.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not compared at 54.63. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 53.32; 450-500 lbs 57.03; 500-550 lbs 61.60.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 1 to 3 cents higher; elevator bids 6.45-7.75, processor bids 7.00-7.40. Soybeans were 9 to 10 cents higher; elevator bids 13.77-14.62, processor bids 15.37, and export 15.42. New crop wheat bids were 1 to 5 cents higher; elevator bids 6.40-6.80.

COTTON

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.24 higher at 82.76.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 25.00, Rutabagas/Turnips 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 23.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 15.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 20.00; Strawberries gallon cntrs Medium-Large 13.00-16.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 16.00, 5 lb flats Large 13.00-16.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 16.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Medium 20.00, Purple type Medium 30.00, Purple type Jumbo 20.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-27.00, Pink Lady 27.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 22.00-26.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, Cranberrytype 48.00, KY type 30.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 28.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 20.00-24.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena FL 140/150/200 380.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s FL 38.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 18.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 15.00-22.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 38.00-40.00, 40 lb RPC Pickles Med MX 20.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium FL 21.00, buctns 18s MX 16.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns EC 35.00; Grapes 18 lb cntrs Red Seedless 18.00; Guava 3/4 buctns Green Large 48.00; Honeydew 2/3 ctns 4s HD 18.00-20.00, 2/3 ctns Gold type 6s GU 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 20.00-21.00; Mamey Sapote 25 lb ctns FL 60.00, 50 lb ctns FL 120.00; Mangoes 1 layer lts Kent 5s/6s/8s 8.00-12.00, Ataulfo 10s 10.00-14.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Medium HD/FL 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 20.00-22.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 31.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Peanuts, Green bucrts Red Skin type FL 70.00-72.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green FL Extra Large/Jumbo 28.00, Green FL Choice 24.00-25.00, Red Extra Large FL 23.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00; Pepper, Other 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno Green/Red FL 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 14.50-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00; Potatoes New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US #1 32.00, 50 lb ctns White A type FL US#1 45.00, 50 lb sks Red A type #2 20.00-22.00, Red B type US#2 25.00, White B type US#1 26.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, Zucchini Medium 14.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripe Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 16.00-19.00, 5x6 sz 12.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 12.00-18.00, Red All Sizes 10.00-14.00, Green 5x6sz 22.00-26.00, 20 lb ctns Heirlooms 25.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt bskts Red type FL 15.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type FL 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type MX/FL 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large/Jumbo MX 15.00-19.00, Roma Extra Large FL 15.00-17.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded FL 28s/35s 275.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 36s/45s/60s 375.00, per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 18-24 lbs 8.00-10.00, Red Flesh Seedless FL 16-18 lbs 8.00. CITRUS: Clementines 6 5-lb sks MR 20.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Limes 40 lb ctns 200s MX 48.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR 44s/53s 25.00.