SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,503 lbs at 104.24, heifers 1,357 lbs at 104.64. Dressed delivered steers 1017 lbs at 161.19, heifers 853 lbs at 162.34. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 207.15, down 1.88, and Select 189.84, dn 1.54.
National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady. All feeder pigs were 2.00 per head higher. Demand light to moderate on light receipts. Formulated price percentage was not reported. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 36.12; 40 lbs cash basis 47.19.
Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 31.10, 450-499 lbs 36.28, and 500-549 lbs 40.20.
Grain
SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 1 to 21 cents lower; elevator bids 4.02-4.67, processor bids 4.47-4.77. Soybeans were 4 to 6 cents lower; elevator bids 10.20-10.50, processor bid 10.65, and export 10.87. New crop wheat bids were 7 cents higher; elevator bids 5.59-5.79.
Cotton
Cotton on Monday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.19 lower at 66.73.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Monday. Beans bucrts Snap type 20.00, KY type 30.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 22.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green 20.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 25.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium/Small 35.00, 1 1/9 Pickles Medium-Large 20.00-25.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 14.00-15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 14.00, dz bnchd Collards/Mustard 22.00, dz bnchs Turnips with Root 22.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00; Peanuts, Green busks Jumbo 45.00-50.00, bucrts Valencia 50.00-55.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 20.00; Peppers, Other 1/2 bubskts Habanero Red/Orange 20.00, Jalapeno Green/Red 12.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs Purple Top with tops 22.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 12.00, 1/2 buctns Yellow Zucchini Small 15.00-18.00, 1/2 buctns Round Zucchini Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 20.00-25.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Acorn/Spaghetti 18.00; Sugarcane per stalk Red type 3.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number 1 22.00-30.00, Jumbo/U.S. Number 2 20.00, Small 18.00, Red type U.S. Number 1 25.00-30.00, Purple 32.00-35.00, White 30.00-32.00, Japanese type 32.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Red type Jumbo/Small 16.00, 24 inch bins Covington 300.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seedless 12-14 lbs 2.50, 16-18 lbs 3.50, 19-22 lbs 4.50. MISCELLANEOUS SEASONAL: Deer Corn 65 lb sks Cob type 7.00-8.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Gold/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Mutsu 18.00-22.00, Red/Rome/Jonagold 18.00-22.00, Cameo/Candy Crisp 18.00-22.00, Arkansas Black/Winesap 18.00-22.00, King Lush/Pink Lady 18.00-20.00, McIntosh 18.00-25.00, Cortland/Ambrosia 18.00-25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 17.00-21.00, #2 13.00-14.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red Topped MI 15.00; Coconuts each Water type FL 2.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Green NC Select 16.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Choice 16.00; Grapes 19 lb ctns bagged Red Seedless 25.00; Mangoes 4 kg flats Kent 6s 10.00, Keitt 9s/10s 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-30.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 35.00; Pears 1/2 bubskts Asian type 20.00, 2 layer ctns Shin Li 36s 25.00; Pears 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Pawnee GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Choice 22.00-25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Choice 27.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno Green/Red 18.00; Persimmons 25 lb ctns Hachiya 64 sz 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 16.00-18.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 20.00; Pumpkins 24 inch bins Howden type 140.00; Squash 1 1/9 buctns Butternut Large-Extra Large 20.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 13.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 22.00; Sugarcane 50 lb bundle Red/Green 10s FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 22.00-24.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-20.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 25.00-28.00, 5x6 sz 25.00-28.00, 6x6 sz 23.00, Red All Sizes 15.00-28.00, Green 27.00-32.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Red 23.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Purple Top MI 13.00-14.00. CITRUS: Oranges 25 lb ctns Navel FL 15.00; Tangerines 16 kg/35 lb ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00, 25 lb ctns Fallglo FL 15.00.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!