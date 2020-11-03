SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

National direct slaughter cattle weekly summary. Weighted averages for all grades, Standard to Prime, mostly Select and Choice. Live FOB steers 1,503 lbs at 104.24, heifers 1,357 lbs at 104.64. Dressed delivered steers 1017 lbs at 161.19, heifers 853 lbs at 162.34. Weekly boxed beef cutout values for 600-900 carcass weights Choice 207.15, down 1.88, and Select 189.84, dn 1.54.

National direct feeder pigs last Friday, per head weighted average prices are delivered to the buyer's farm. Early weaned pigs were steady. All feeder pigs were 2.00 per head higher. Demand light to moderate on light receipts. Formulated price percentage was not reported. Feeder pigs 10-12 lbs cash basis 36.12; 40 lbs cash basis 47.19.

Hogs on Friday. Plant delivered weighted average. National direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs price was not reported due to confidentiality. Sows live price 300-449 lbs 31.10, 450-499 lbs 36.28, and 500-549 lbs 40.20.

Grain

SC Grain on Monday: Corn was 1 to 21 cents lower; elevator bids 4.02-4.67, processor bids 4.47-4.77. Soybeans were 4 to 6 cents lower; elevator bids 10.20-10.50, processor bid 10.65, and export 10.87. New crop wheat bids were 7 cents higher; elevator bids 5.59-5.79.