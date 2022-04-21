SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Thursday: No comparisons made this week due limited comparable sales. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-400 lbs none reported; 500-600 lbs none reported. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 134.00-150.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 64.50-85.00; Boners 80-85% lean 65.00-86.00; Lean 85-90% lean 65.00-76.00; Lean Low Dressing 40.00-60.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1435-2260 lbs 91.00-114.00; High Dressing 1615-1625 lbs 119.00-121.00; Low Dressing 925-1005 lbs 76.00-85.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 855-1310 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 725.00-1175.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 925-1155 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves over 300 lbs 875.00-1350.00 per pair. Small 1-2 600-1010 lbs Young to Middle Age cows with calves under 300 lbs 600.00-1010.00 per pair. Small 1-2 825 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1035.00 per pair. Small 3 735 lbs Middle Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 710.00 per pair.

Hogs on Wednesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs live price was not reported. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 90.35; 450-500 lbs 95.88; 500-550 lbs 98.04.

Grain

Thursday. Corn bids were 14 to 16 cents lower; elevator bids 6.99-8.30, processor bids 8.34-8.59. Soybeans bids were 1 to 2 cents higher; elevator bids 16.34-16.79, processor bids 17.84 and export at 17.88. New crop wheat bids were 10 cents lower; elevator bids 7.83-8.55.

Cotton

Southeast base price Thursday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.99 lower at 137.89.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Thursday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 25.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00-12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards 30.00, dz bnchs Mustard 25.00, Turnips w/ Roots 25.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy type 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 24.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Flat type 10.00-12.00; Radishes crts bnchd Red type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 10.00; Spinach 1.29 bucrts Savoy type 20.00; Strawberries gallon baskets Medium-Large 15.00-16.00, 4 1-qt baskets Medium-Large 15.00, 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large 18.00-20.00, 8 1-qt bskts Large-Extra Large 28.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 28.00-35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00-28.00, Pink Lady 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 19.00-26.00; Beans Snap type 25.00, KY type 30.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium FL 15.00-18.00, 50 lb sks Green Medium FL 14.00, 36 inch bins Green Peeled Large FL 180.00; Cantaloupes per melon Athena FL Medium 1.50-2.00, 24 inch bins Athena FL 180s/160s/140s 320.00-375.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 12s 24.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 48.00, 1 1/9 buctns Long Green Select MX 28.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Large FL 15.00-18.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s MX 10.00, Ataulfo 12s MX 10.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 24.00-29.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 35.00-39.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 23.00-28.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 28.00-29.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 32.00, Vidalia District of Georgia 50 lb sks Jumbo 29.00-32.00, 25 lb sks Jumbo 19.00, 10 5-lb sks Jumbo 32.00-35.00, 5 10 lb sks Jumbo 35.00, 16 3-lb sks Med-Lge 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Holdovers 15.00, 15 lb ctns Red Extra Large FL 15.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-16.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 18.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 24.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium FL 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.50-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red-Red Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00-24.00, 5x6 sz 18.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-22.00, Red 14.00-18.00, Green 5x6sz 18.00-21.00, Yellow 5x6sz 20.00, 2 layer ctns Vine Ripes MX 4x4s/4x5s 12.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Green 23.00, 20 lb ctns Heirloom Purple 26.00-28.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type FL 16.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 15.00-18.00; Watermelons 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s/45s/36s 390.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 25/28/30/35/36 220.00-250.00, per melon Red Flesh Seedless FL 8-10 lbs MX 4.00, 12-14 lbs MX 8.00, Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-25 lbs 8.00-9.00, 25-30 lbs 10.00. CITRUS: Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 32.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 34.00.

