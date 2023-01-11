SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder steers and feeder bulls were 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Feeder heifers were unevenly steady. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 162.50-200.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-185.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 175.00-195.00, 500-600 lbs 151.00-180.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-160.00, 500-600 lbs 135.00-150.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 76.00-93.00; Boners 85-85% lean 77.00-94.00; Lean 85-90% lean 67.00-76.00; Lean low dressing 51.00-69.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1010-2235 lbs 97.50-115.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing 1355-1510 lbs 85.00-93.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 875-1135 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 800.00-970.00 per pair. Small 1-2 715-855 lbs Young to Middle age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 700.00-750.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was not compared at 58.14. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 36.56; 450-500 lbs 41.12; 500-550 lbs 44.93.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was steady to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.70-7.55, processor bids 7.05-7.45. Soybeans were 3 cents lower; elevator bids 14.35-14.70, processor bid 15.20, and export 15.45. New Crop Wheat bids were mixed, 11 cents lower to 1 cent higher; elevator bids 6.68-6.98.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 1.46 lower at 86.26.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00, dz bnchs Red type 25.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Mustard 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s 30.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 20.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Sweet Potatoes buctns Orange Flesh US 1 28.00-30.00, Jumbo/Medium 20.00-25.00, Purple type 35.00-40.00, White type 35.00, Japanese type 35.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 24.00-25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 24.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 24.00-25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 25.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00, Evercrisp 30.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 35.00, KY type 30.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-27.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00, per head Green Medium 2.50-3.00; Cantaloupes ctns GU 9s 20.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 28.00; Cucumbers bucrts Pickles Small-Medium FL 35.00; Ginger 30 lb ctns 30.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Tommy Atkins 7s PE 12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 26.00-33.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 32.00-38.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 17.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 25.00; Pears 12 2-lb filmbags Bartlett WA 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee Old Crop 100.00-150.00, Desirables New Crop 180.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Yellow Extra Large 30.00, Red Extra Large DR 35.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.00-17.00; Pomegranates ctns Wonderful 36s CA 20.00-24.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 17.00, Zucchini Medium 13.00, Straightneck Small 17.00, Straightneck Medium 13.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL/CA 25.00; Sugarcane per stalk Green/Red type FL 4.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2/Jumbo MS 20.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 23.0026.00 5x6 sz 20.00-24.00, 6x6 sz 20.00-24.00, Green 5x6sz 32.00-35.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large/Extra Large MX 18.00-30.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks CA 32 size 15.00; Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 35.00, Red type FL 22s 22.00, 36s/40s fair condition 15.00-25.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 25.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 22.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns 12ct Medium Size 25.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 28.00.