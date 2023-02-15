LIVESTOCK

Cattle at SC auctions on Tuesday: No comparisons made this week due to limited comparable sales because of heavy rains in the area. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 180.00-192.00; 500-600 lbs 170.00-175.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 177.50-190.00; 500-600 lbs 165.00-170.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 150.00-162.50; 500-600 lbs 145.00-156.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean none reported; Boners 80-85% lean 80.00-94.00; Lean 85-90% lean 81.00-83.00; Lean Low Dressing 60.00-74.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 1210 lbs 107.00; High Dressing none reported; Low Dressing none reported.

Cow/Calf Pairs: None reported.

Hogs on Tuesday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 240-300 lbs was not compared at 58.73. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 57.03; 450-500 lbs 61.10; 500-550 lbs 61.22.

GRAIN

SC Grain on Wednesday: Corn was 6 cents lower; elevator bids 6.91-7.86, processor bids 7.26-7.66. Soybeans were 11 to 13 cents lower; elevator bids 14.60-15.10, processor bids 15.49, and export 15.84. New crop wheat bids were 5 to 14 cents lower; elevator bids 6.83-7.15.

COTTON

Cotton on Wednesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 2.83 lower at 83.37.

COMMODITIES

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Cabbage 50 lb sks Green 18.00; Greens dz bnchs Collards/Turnips 30.00, Rutabagas 25.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 18.00, ctns loose Creasy type 18.00, Turnips Tops/Mustard 23.00; Rutabagas 1 1/9 buctns Topped 15.00; Turnips 25 lb filmbags Topped 15.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gala/Gold 20.00-25.00, Granny/Rome/Fuji 20.00-25.00, Cameo/Stayman 20.00-25.00, Mutzu/Jonathan 24.00, Arkansas Black 20.00-25.00, Pinata/Braeburn 20.00-25.00, Crimson Crisp/McIntosh 25.00, Pink Lady 20.00-34.00, Jonaprince/Jonagold 25.00-28.00, Honeycrisp 30.00; Avocados 2 layer ctns Hass 36s MX 25.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 25.00-28.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 38.00, KY type 35.00; Beets 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 18.00-24.00; Cantaloupes ctns 12s HD 22.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s/10s FL 40.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s MX 18.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Bi-Color/Yellow 32.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Sel MX 35.00; Dragonfruit 10 lb ctns 9s EC 25.00; Lettuce, Romaine ctns 24s FL 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer flts Kent 6s/8s/9s PE 8.00-12.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 22.00-25.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 22.00-23.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00-21.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 30.00-32.00, 50 lb sks #2 Peru Sweet Jumbo 20.00-25.00; Pears 2 layer ctns D'Anjou 20.00, Asian type 32s 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee OldCrop 100.00-150.00, Stuarts New Crop 160.00, 30 lb ctns Shelled 220.00, 5lb filmbags Shelled 50.00, 1 lb filmbags Shelled 10.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large/Jumbo 22.00, Yellow Extra Large 25.00-30.00, Red Extra Large FL 20.00, Red Choice MX 30.00; Pepper, Other 1/2 buctns Jalapeno Red FL 20.00, 1/2 buctns Habanero Orange FL 25.00, 1 1/9 buctns Banana Hot FL 20.00-22.00, Long Hot FL 22.00, Jalapeno FL 32.00-37.00, Jalapeno Red FL 35.00, Serrano FL 40.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 5-7ct 15.00-17.00; Plums 9 kg ctns Red/Black types CL 35.00, 2 layer ctns Red type 36s/40s 32.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks White/Red A type 25.00, New Crop 50 lb ctns Red A type FL US#1 32.00, New Crop 50 lb sks Red A&B types US#2 20.00, Yellow A type US#1 32.00, Yellow B type US#2 20.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 20.00, Zucchini Medium 12.00-15.00, Straightneck Small 20.00, Straightneck Medium 12.00-15.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs Medium-Large FL 26.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 19.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 13.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 16.00-18.00, US Number 2 16.00, Jumbo MS 20.00, Purple type 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Jumbo NC 10.00, 4/5 buctns US Number 1 NC 15.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 19.00-20.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-18.00, 6x6 sz 17.00-18.00, Green 5x6sz 20.00-25.00, Vine Ripes MX 4x4 sz 23.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Extra Large MX 14.00-18.00, Roma Extra Large FL 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s/48s 32.00-35.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel 88s 33.00, 7/10 buctns Navel CA 113s 30.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 125s 36.00; Tangerines 10kg/22lb ctns Nadorcott MR Extra Large 32.00.