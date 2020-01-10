SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 2 to 3 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 1 cent higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.35 at Anderson; 4.25 at Kingstree; 4.26 at Hamer; 4.25 at Lynchburg; 4.25 at Conway; 4.25 at Estill; Processors--- 4.61 at Orangeburg; 4.96 at Monetta; 5.00 at Sumter; 4.56 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.94 at Anderson; 9.00 at Kingstree; 9.36 at Hamer; 9.00 at Lynchburg; 9.00 at Conway; 9.00 at Estill; Processors---9.66 at Kershaw; Export---9.71 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.64 and *5.47 at Anderson; *6.03 at Kingstree; *5.48 at Hamer; *6.03 at Lynchburg; *6.03 at Conway; *6.03 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.76 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: No comparisons this week due to livestock auction holiday closings December 23, 2019 through January 03, 2020. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-168.00; 500-600 lbs 125.00-154.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-160.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-150.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 112.00-135.00, 500-600 lbs 110.00-127.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 49.00-61.00; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-75.00; Lean 85-90% lean 43.00-55.00; Lean low dressing 30.00-43.00. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 875-2355 lbs 73.00-92.00; Low Dressing 800-1800 lbs 58.00-72.00. Goats: [149] Week Ago: No comparisons this week due to auction closings December 23, 2019 through January 03, 2020. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 55.00-95.00, 40-60 lbs 112.50-115.00, 60-80 lbs 135.00-137.50; Sel 2 N/A. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 100-150 lbs 160.00-340.00, 150-250 lbs 360.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 70.00-145.00, 70-100 lbs 115.00-180.00, 100-140 lbs 125.00-225.00, 140-180 lbs 160.00-285.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 85.00-145.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 120.00-150.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-190.00, 150-250 lbs 170.00-310.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 105.00, 100-150 125.00-135.00. Cotton

Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 0.62 higher at 70.06.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 18.00-20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 14.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 28.00-30.00, Yellow/White 30.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select MX 24.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 22.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00-26.00, Red Choice 32.00, Suntan Jumbo 28.00, Yellow Choice 25.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 22.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini small 22.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Medium 18.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x7 sz FL 35.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless type FL 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 250.00; Tangelos 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 18.00; Tangerines 34.4 lb/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00.

