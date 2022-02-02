SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 165.00-190.00, 500-600 lbs 155.00-176.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 161.00-190.00, 500-600 lbs 150.00-175.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 132.00-157.50, 500-600 lbs 127.00-140.00. Slaughter cows were steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 73.00-81.00; Boners 85-85% lean 70.00-87.00; Lean 85-90% lean 61.00-76.00; Lean low dressing 50.00-64.00. Slaughter bulls were steady to 4.00 higher. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1185-2140 lbs 92.00-115.00; High Dressing 1650-2030 lbs 102.00-113.00; Low Dressing 1050-1455 lbs 70.00-90.00.

Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 850-1415 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 670.00-1440.00 per pair. Medium and Large 3 830-875 lbs Young age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 570.00-680.00 per pair. Small 1-2 795-835 lbs Young Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 650.00-720.00 per pair.

Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs price was 3.85 higher at 60.61. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 43.85; 450-500 lbs 49.47; 500-550 lbs 50.30.

Grain

SC Grain on Tuesday: Corn was 8 to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 6.34-6.84, processor bids 6.69-7.19. Soybeans were 38 cents higher; elevator bids 14.43-15.08, processor bid 15.63, and export 15.68. Wheat bids were mostly 8 to 9 cents higher; elevator bids 7.19-8.00.

Cotton

Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.24 lower at 128.33.

Commodities

Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red topped 15.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Med 12.00-15.00, per head Medium 2.00-2.50; Greens dz bnchs Collards 20.00-22.00, dz bnchs Mustard 20.00-22.00, Turnips w/ Roots 20.00-22.00, Rutabagas w/Tops 20.00, ctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, ctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 15.00, Creasy Greens 15.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 10.00-12.00, ctns bnchd 48s 18.00, ctns bnchd Sweet Bulb type 24s 20.00; Radishes 40 lb filmbags Red type Topped 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange Flesh Number One 20.00-24.00, Number Two/Petite 15.00-18.00, Jumbo 16.00-18.00, Purple type #1/Jumbo 30.00-35.00, Purple Medium 28.00-35.00, Japanese type 35.00, White type 30.00-35.00, 25 lb ctns Orange Flesh All Sizes 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 16.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns Red/Gold/Rome 25.00, Fuji/Gala/Cameo 25.00-28.00, Mutsu/Ambrosia/Winesap 25.00, Granny Smith 25.00, Arkansas Black 25.00, Stayman/Pink Lady 25.00-28.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 20.00, #2 16.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 32.00, KY type 25.00, 10 1-lb filmbags Haricot Vert 10.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut FL 20.00; Brussels Sprouts bucrts Medium FL 40.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 15.00-18.00, Red type FL 20.00; Canary Melons ctns flats 6ct BR 15.00; Carrots 50 lb sks Jumbo MX 20.00; Cauliflower ctns wrapped White 9s 32.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts White/Yellow/Bi-Color FL 28.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Small 19.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Tommy Atkins BR 10s 9.75; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 32.00-35.00, 50 lb sks White Jumbo 33.00-36.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-25.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 32.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 28.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Pawnee 180.00, 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, 30 lb filmbags Shelled 220.00, 5 lb filmbags Shelled 30.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled 8.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large MX 16.00, Red Large 20.00, Yellow Extra Large 20.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 13.50-18.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00, Yellow Straightneck Small 25.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-16.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 20.00, Purple type All Sizes 30.00, 25 lb ctns Orange type All Sizes 12.00; Tomatillos 38 lb RPC cntrs MX 15.00, 1/2 buctns Repack 10.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 18.00-22.00, 5x6 sz 17.00-22.00, 6x6 sz 16.00-17.00, Green 5x6 sz 21.00-25.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 18.00-20.00; Oranges 4/5 buctns Navel FL 40s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel FL 25.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 18.00-20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 400.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 15.00; Tangerines 25 lb ctns Honey/Murcott FL 25.00.

