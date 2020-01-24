SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 6 to 7 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 8 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 5 to 6 cents lower.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 and *4.64 at Anderson; 4.27 at Kingstree; 4.27 at Hamer; 4.27 at Lynchburg; 4.27 at Conway; 4.27 at Estill; Processors---4.62 at Orangeburg; 4.97 at Monetta; 5.02 at Sumter; 4.57 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.61 at Anderson; 8.54 at Kingstree; 8.92 at Hamer; 8.54 at Lynchburg; 8.54 at Conway; 8.54 at Estill; Processors---9.32 at Kershaw; Export---9.32 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.72 and *5.52 at Anderson; *6.08 at Kingstree; *5.63 at Hamer; *6.08 at Lynchburg; *6.08 at Conway; *6.08 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.77 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock