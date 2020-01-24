SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was mostly 6 to 7 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 7 to 8 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 5 to 6 cents lower.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.39 and *4.64 at Anderson; 4.27 at Kingstree; 4.27 at Hamer; 4.27 at Lynchburg; 4.27 at Conway; 4.27 at Estill; Processors---4.62 at Orangeburg; 4.97 at Monetta; 5.02 at Sumter; 4.57 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.61 at Anderson; 8.54 at Kingstree; 8.92 at Hamer; 8.54 at Lynchburg; 8.54 at Conway; 8.54 at Estill; Processors---9.32 at Kershaw; Export---9.32 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.72 and *5.52 at Anderson; *6.08 at Kingstree; *5.63 at Hamer; *6.08 at Lynchburg; *6.08 at Conway; *6.08 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.77 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were 3.00 higher. Feeder heifers were steady. Feeder bulls were 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-175.00; 500-600 lbs 132.50-162.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 136.00-172.50; 500-600 lbs 120.00-159.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 110.00-132.00. Slaughter cows were 3.00 higher. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.00-67.00; Boners 80-85% lean 44.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 32.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 26.00-58.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average Dressing 940-2100 lbs 75.00-89.00; Low Dressing 1010-1890 lbs 58.00-75.00.
Goats: [177] Week Ago: 209. Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 45.00-70.00, 40-60 lbs 50.00-130.00, 60-80 lbs 110.00-140.00, 80-100 lbs 155.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 30.00-65.00, 60-80 lbs 75.00. Wethers: Slaughter 1 and 2 80-100 lbs 122.50-190.00, 100-150 lbs 185.00-200.00. Does/Nannies: Sel 1 50-70 lbs 80.00-130.00, 70-100 lbs 115.00-180.00, 100-140 lbs 105.00-185.00; Sel 2 50-70 lbs 65.00-70.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00, 100-140 lbs 105.00-110.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 145.00-162.50, 100-150 lbs 140.00-230.00, 150-250 lbs 165.00-330.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 95.00-170.00, 100-150 110.00-160.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 50-70 lbs with One Kid Under 20 lbs 120.00 per pair.
Cotton
Southeast base price Fridayfor 41-4/34 grade was 0.63 lower at 68.15.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts Medium-Large 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 16.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 10.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/Yellow/White 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00, 1 1/9 buctns Striped/Indian 20.00; Mangoes 1 layer flats Kent 9s 7.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 23.00-28.00, Red Choice 32.00, Suntan Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green/Orange 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Serrano 25.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 13.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 38.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 38.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x7 sz 18.00-25.00, 6x6 sz 25.00-32.00, 5x6 sz 35.00-38.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type FL 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 40s 20.00; Miscellaneous Citrus 4/5 buctns Satsuma GA 100s/130s 18.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel FL 64s 25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 18.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns Mandarins FL 100s 33.00.
