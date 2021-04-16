SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock
SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 153.00-173.00; 500-600 lbs 142.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-159.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-145.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1065-1975 lbs 83.00-98.00; High Dressing 1125-2040 lbs 98.00-108.00; Low Dressing 930-1665 lbs 68.00-80.00.
Goats: [250] Week Ago: 159 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 80.00-140.00, 40-60 lbs 95.00-170.00, 60-80 lbs 110.00-185.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 65.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 80.00-110.00. Wethers: 100-150 lbs one @ 300.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 135.00-170.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-235.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-380.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-125.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 100.00, 140-180 lbs 140.00-160.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 135.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-270.00, 150-250 lbs 225.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 110.00-130.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 50-70 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 220.00-225.00 per pair, 70-100 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 220.00 per pair, 100-150 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 330.00 per pair.
Grain
Friday. Corn bids were 5 cents lower: elevator bids 6.05, processor bids 6.65-6.80. Soybeans bids were 15 cents higher; elevator bids 14.13, processor bid 14.78 and export at 14.68. New crop Wheat bids were mostly steady; elevator bids 6.15-6.20.
Cotton
Southeast base price Friday for 41-4/34 grade was 1.31 lower at 82.46.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Friday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb sks Red type topped 12.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 12.00; Greens 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip Tops/Mustard 12.00, Creasy type 12.00, 1 1/9 buctns Kale 24s 12.00, dz bnchs Turnips with root/Collards 20.00; Onions, Green crts bnchd 24s 12.00, ctns bnchd Sweet type 24s 20.00; Rutabagas dz bnchs with tops 20.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb flats Large 15.00, 8 1-lb flats Small-Medium 10.00, 4 2-lb flats Large 15.00, 4 1-qt flats Medium-Large 10.00-14.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium-Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Bananas 40 lb ctns #1 18.00-21.00, #2 15.00; Beans bucrts Snap type 22.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Green Medium 12.00; Cantaloupes 24 inch bins Athena 160s/150s FL 275.00-300.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color/White/Yellow 15.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 22.00, bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 35.00-40.00; Eggplant buctns MX 18s/24s 18.00; Grapes 18 lb ctns Red Seedless CL 22.00-25.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo/Col 15.00-20.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 27.00-30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 38.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Med 35.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 100.00-130.00, 1 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 8.00, 5 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 40.00, 30 lb cntrs Shelled Halves 220.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Jumbo FL 15.00, 1 1/9 buctns Red Extra Large MX 20.00, 11 lb ctns Yellow MX holdovers 10.00-12.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 6s/7s 14.00-16.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red sz A #2 FL 20.00; Radishes 40 lb sks Red type topped 30.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small FL 15.00, 1/2 buctns Straightneck Small 15.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 21.00-22.00, US Number 2 NC 12.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-18.00, US Number 2 MS 18.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Light Red Extra Large/Jumbo 10.00-13.00, 5x6 sz 10.00-12.00, 6x6 sz 10.00-12.00, Red All Sizes 8.00-10.00, Green 5x6 sz FL 18.00-20.00, Yellow Extra Large 22.00; Tomatoes, Cherry 12 1-pt flats Red type 12.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lbs ctns Red type 15.00, 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 10.00-12.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma Large FL/MX 12.00-13.00; Watermelons per melon Red Flesh Seeded FL 20-24 lbs 6.00-7.00, Red Flesh Seedless 10-14 lbs 5.00, 15-18 lbs 6.00-7.00, 20-22 lbs 7.00-8.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 28s FL 210.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seeded 35s FL 210.00-220.00, 24 inch bins Red Flesh Seedless FL 60s 350.00, Fair Quality 36s/45s/60s FL 250.00-290.00. CITRUS: Clementines 10 3-lb sks MR 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Valencia MX 56s 25.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00.