SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Livestock

SC Cattle Auctions Weekly Review: Compared to last week, feeder steers were unevenly steady. Feeder heifers and feeder bulls were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 153.00-173.00; 500-600 lbs 142.00-165.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-165.00; 500-600 lbs 138.00-159.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 124.00-149.00; 500-600 lbs 120.00-145.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter Cattle: Breakers 75-80% lean 55.00-75.00; Boners 80-85% lean 55.00-78.00; Lean 85-90% lean 54.00-68.00; Lean low dressing 35.00-57.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter bulls: Average dressing 1065-1975 lbs 83.00-98.00; High Dressing 1125-2040 lbs 98.00-108.00; Low Dressing 930-1665 lbs 68.00-80.00.

Goats: [250] Week Ago: 159 Reported Monday to Wednesday. Slaughter and replacement classes sold on a per head basis and weights are estimated. Kids: Sel 1 20-40 lbs 80.00-140.00, 40-60 lbs 95.00-170.00, 60-80 lbs 110.00-185.00; Sel 2 20-40 lbs 65.00-80.00, 40-60 lbs 80.00-110.00. Wethers: 100-150 lbs one @ 300.00. Does/Nannies: 50-70 lbs 135.00-170.00, 70-100 lbs 150.00-235.00, 100-150 lbs 145.00-380.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 90.00-125.00, 100-150 lbs one @ 100.00, 140-180 lbs 140.00-160.00. Bucks/Billies: Sel 1 70-100 lbs 135.00-200.00, 100-150 lbs 140.00-270.00, 150-250 lbs 225.00; Sel 2 70-100 lbs 110.00-130.00. Pairs/Trios: Sel 1 50-70 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 220.00-225.00 per pair, 70-100 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 220.00 per pair, 100-150 lbs with one kid under 20 lbs 330.00 per pair.