SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, December 17, 2019 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 7 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.40 at Anderson; 4.30 at Kingstree; 4.30 at Hamer; 4.30 at Lynchburg; 4.30 at Conway; 4.30 at Estill; Processors---4.65 at Orangeburg; 5.00 at Monetta; 5.05 at Sumter; 4.60 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.88 at Anderson; 8.93 at Kingstree; 9.29 at Hamer; 8.93 at Lynchburg; 8.93 at Conway; 8.93 at Estill; Processors---9.39 at Kershaw; Export---9.54 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.56 at Anderson; *5.94 at Kingstree; *5.39 at Hamer; *5.94 at Lynchburg; *5.94 at Conway; *5.94 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.80 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

Livestock