SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, December 17, 2019 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 2 to 3 cents higher. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 6 to 7 cents higher. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 8 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.40 at Anderson; 4.30 at Kingstree; 4.30 at Hamer; 4.30 at Lynchburg; 4.30 at Conway; 4.30 at Estill; Processors---4.65 at Orangeburg; 5.00 at Monetta; 5.05 at Sumter; 4.60 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.88 at Anderson; 8.93 at Kingstree; 9.29 at Hamer; 8.93 at Lynchburg; 8.93 at Conway; 8.93 at Estill; Processors---9.39 at Kershaw; Export---9.54 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.56 at Anderson; *5.94 at Kingstree; *5.39 at Hamer; *5.94 at Lynchburg; *5.94 at Conway; *5.94 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.80 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were steady to 2.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 135.00-153.00, 500-600 lbs 124.00-143.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 125.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 115.00-136.00. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 112.00-125.00, 500-600 lbs 108.00-118.00. Slaughter cows were steady. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 50.00-59.00; Boners 85-85% lean 45.00-59.00; Lean 85-90% lean 40.00-56.00; Lean low dressing 24.00-44.00. Slaughter bulls were steady. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 1090-1900 lbs 72.00-84.00 and Low Dressing 910-2065 lbs 53.00-68.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 825-1475 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 550.00-1200.00 per pair. Medium and Large 1-2 955 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 1010.00 per pair. Small 1-2 675-900 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 640.00-900.00 per pair. Small 1-2 870 lbs Young Age Cow with calf over 300 lbs 900.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.19 higher at 36.38. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 29.71; 450-500 lbs 32.01; 500-550 lbs 35.58.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 0.53 lower at 65.44.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beans 8 lb filmbags Lima Shelled Frozen 20.00; Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbags Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 18.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, 50 lb ctns Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens 1.35 buctns bnchd Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Mustard Flat and Curly 20.00, dz bnchs Collards/Turnips/Rutabagas 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00, per bunch Collards/Mustard/Turnips/Rutabagas 3.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s 20.00; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Various Shelled Various Frozen 20.00; Peas, Other 8 lb filmbags Various Shelled Frozen 20.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00-4.99; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type Jumbo/Small/Medium 14.00-23.00, US #1 17.00-28.00, Red type US #1 23.00-25.00, Red type Jumbo/Medium/Small 18.00-23.00, Purple US #1 35.00, 1/2 bubskts Orange type 12.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Medium 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Fuji/Rome 17.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Arkansas Black 18.00-22.00, Gala 16.00-22.00, Jonagold/Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Cortland/Cameo 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, tray pack Golden WA 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 88s 22.00, tray pack Golden PA 88s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns 16.50-18.00; Beans bucrts Snap type fair quality 30.00, KY type 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00; Coconuts 50 lb ctns Water type FL 8s/10s 20.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens FL Select 20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 30.00; Grapes 19 lb cntrs bagged Red Seedless 25.00; Mangoes 1 layer ctns Tommy Atkins 8s/9s 12.00; Okra 1/2 buctns Small-Medium HD 28.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 50 lb sks Peru Sweet #2 Col/Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00; Pears 4/5 buctns Bosc/D'Anjou WA 32.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, 50 lb sks Desirables GA 170.00-180.00, 5 lb sks Desirables GA 20.00, 10 lb sks Desirables GA 40.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 18.00, Red Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 22.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno 19.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 bubskts Acorn/Butternut 25.00, Buttercup/Spaghetti 25.00, 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 15.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small-Medium 15.00; Sugar Cane per bundle Red/Green 10s 20.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type U.S. Number Two MS 22.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, U.S. Number One NC 20.00-22.00, U.S. Number Two NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00, Okinawan NC Medium 30.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Turning Red 5x6sz/Extra Large 28.00-30.00, 6x6sz 26.00, Green All Sizes 30.00; Tomatoes, Grape 20 lb ctns Red type 30.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00, 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Red Navel FL 14.00-15.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 28.00; Pummelos 25 lb ctns FL 8-10 count Small size 14.00, 50 lb ctns FL 12 count Large size 25.00; Tangerines 34.4 lbs/15.6 kg ctns W. Murcott CL 18.00-20.00, 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00, 4/5 buctns W. Murcott 20.00, 25 lb ctns Osceola FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Honey FL 80sz 25.00.