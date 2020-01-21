SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT (copy)

Grain
COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, January 21, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News
South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).
US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 14 to 26 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 9 to 10 cents higher.
CORN: Country Elevators---4.37 and *4.70 at Anderson; 4.27 at Kingstree; 4.28 at Hamer; 4.27 at Lynchburg; 4.27 at Conway; 4.27 at Estill; Processors---4.62 at Orangeburg; 4.97 at Monetta; 5.02 at Sumter; 4.57 at Cassatt.
SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.75 at Anderson; 8.68 at Kingstree; 9.06 at Hamer; 8.68 at Lynchburg; 8.68 at Conway; 8.68 at Estill; Processors---9.46 at Kershaw; Export---9.46 at Mt. Pleasant.
WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.80 and *5.59 at Anderson; *6.15 at Kingstree; *5.71 at Hamer; *6.15 at Lynchburg; *6.15 at Conway; *6.15 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.77 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.
Livestock
Cattle at SC Auctions on Monday: Compared to last week, feeder cattle were 2.00 to 5.00 higher. Feeder Steers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 145.00-175.00, 500-600 lbs 130.00-162.00. Feeder Bulls: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 136.00-170.00, 500-600 lbs 120.00-152.50. Feeder Heifers: Medium and Large 1-2 400-500 lbs 120.00-140.00, 500-600 lbs 110.00-130.00. Slaughter cows: Breakers 75-80% lean 53.00-64.00; Boners 85-85% lean 44.00-68.00; Lean 85-90% lean 43.00-65.00; Lean low dressing 30.00-58.00. Slaughter Bulls: Average Dressing 940-2000 lbs 75.00-83.00 and Low Dressing 1010-1475 lbs 58.00-72.00.
Cow/Calf Pairs: Medium and Large 1-2 1185 lbs Young to Middle Age Cows with calves under 300 lbs 850.00 per pair. Medium and Large 21005 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 765.00 per pair. Small 1-2 760 lbs Young Age Cow with calf under 300 lbs 465.00 per pair.
Hogs on Monday: Plant delivered weighted average. National Direct Barrows & Gilts US 1 50-54% lean 250-300 lbs was 0.26 lower at 39.37. Sows live price 300-450 lbs 21.94; 450-500 lbs 25.97; 500-550 lbs 28.06.
Cotton
Cotton on Tuesday. Southeast base price for 41-4/34 grade was 67.99.
Commodities
Fruits & Vegetables: Prices paid to SC growers at the Columbia State Farmers Market on Tuesday. Beets dz bnchs Red type 20.00, 25 lb filmbag Red type Topped 12.00; Broccoli 20 lb ctns Crown Cut 20.00; Brussels Sprouts 1 1/9 bucrts 30.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green Medium 14.00, Red type 18.00; Cilantro ctns bnchd 30s 10.00; Greens Kale 24s 15.00, dz bnchs Rutabagas 20.00, dz bnchs Collards 18.00-20.00, dz bnchs Mustard/Turnips 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns loose Turnip tops/Mustard 12.00-15.00, Creasy type 12.00; Onions, Green crts bnchs 24s 10.00, ctns bnchd 48s 14.00, Sweet type 24s; Parsley ctns bnchd Curly 30s 10.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts 160.00, per lb Stuarts 4.00; Turnips 25 lb sks Topped Large 12.00. OUT OF STATE PRODUCE: Apples buctns loose Red/Gold/Rome 18.00-22.00, Granny Smith/Gala/Fuji 18.00-22.00, York/Cameo 20.00-22.00, Pink Lady 18.00-22.00, Stayman/Winesap 20.00-22.00, Tray Pack WA Golden 88s 30.00, tray pack Red WV 100s 22.00, Golden WV 100s 22.00; Bananas 40 lb ctns #116.50-18.00, #2 12.50; Beans bucrts Snap type 25.00, KY type 25.00; Cabbage 50 lb ctns Round Green 14.00; Corn, Sweet 4 dz crts Bi-Color 20.00-22.00, Yellow/White 20.00-22.00; Cucumbers 1 1/9 buctns Long Greens Select 18.00-20.00, 1 1/9 bucrts Pickles Small-Medium 40.00; Eggplant 1 1/9 buctns Medium 18.00; Onions, Dry 50 lb sks Yellow Jumbo 15.00, 25 lb sks Red Jumbo 16.00, 40 lb ctns Peru Sweet Jumbo 24.00-26.00, 16 3-lb sks Peru Sweet Medium 30.00, 10 5-lb sks Peru Sweet Jumbo 34.00; Pecans 50 lb sks Stuarts GA 160.00, Desirables GA 180.00; Peppers, Bell 1 1/9 buctns Green Extra Large 25.00-28.00, Red Choice 32.00, Suntan Extra Large 25.00, Yellow Choice 28.00; Peppers, Other 1 1/9 buctns Habanero FL Green 20.00, 1 1/9 buctns Jalapeno FL 22.00, 1 1/9 buctns Cubanelle FL Red/Green 15.00; Pineapple ctns 1 layer Golden Ripe 7s 15.00; Potatoes 50 lb sks Red Size A #2 23.00; Squash 1/2 buctns Zucchini Small 25.00-30.00, 3/4 buctns Crookneck Small 35.00-40.00; Strawberries 8 1-lb cntrs FL 12.00; Sweet Potatoes 40 lb ctns Orange type US Number 1 NC 20.00-22.00, US Number 2 MS 22.00, US Number 2 NC 15.00-17.00, Jumbo MS 22.00, Jumbo NC 15.00-17.00, Okinawan MS #2 25.00; Tomatoes 25 lb ctns Vine Ripes Pink-Light Red 6x7 sz 25.00, 6x6 sz 34.00-42.00, 5x6 sz 37.00-42.00, Green 39.00-45.00; Tomatoes, Grape 12 1-pt cntrs Red type 12.00, 20 lb ctns Red type 17.00; Tomatoes, Plum 25 lb ctns Roma type Roma type FL 20.00. CITRUS: Grapefruit 25 lb ctns Red type FL 15.00, 4/5 buctns Red type FL 48s 22.00; Lee Fruit 25 lb ctns FL 14.00; Limes 40 lb ctns Seedless type FL 25.00; Oranges 7/10 buctns Navel CA 72s/88s 26.00-28.00, 4/5 buctns Navel 48s/56s/64s 24.00, 4/5 buctns Red Navel 56s 24.00-25.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 100s 20.00, 4/5 buctns Hamlin 125s 15.00-18.00, 25 lb ctns Navel FL 14.00, 25 lb ctns Navel CA 20.00, 24 inch bins Navel FL 360.00; Pummelos 24 inch bins FL 250.00; Tangelos 7/10 buctns Minneola CA 100s 30.00, 25 lb ctns Minneola FL 20.00, 25 lb ctns Orlando FL 20.00, 24 inch bins Orlando FL 370.00; Tangerines 4/5 buctns Sunburst FL 120s 35.00.
