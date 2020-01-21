SOUTH CAROLINA FARM REPORT (copy)

Grain

COLUMBIA -- Tuesday, January 21, 2020 USDA-SC Dept Ag Market News

South Carolina closing cash grain bids as of 3:00 P.M. Prices delivered to country elevators or processors. New crop bids noted with (*).

US 2 Yellow Corn was 1 to 2 cents lower. US 1 Yellow Soybeans were 14 to 26 cents lower. US 2 Soft Red Wheat had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Yellow Corn had too few bids to trend. New Crop US 2 Soft Red Wheat was 9 to 10 cents higher.

CORN: Country Elevators---4.37 and *4.70 at Anderson; 4.27 at Kingstree; 4.28 at Hamer; 4.27 at Lynchburg; 4.27 at Conway; 4.27 at Estill; Processors---4.62 at Orangeburg; 4.97 at Monetta; 5.02 at Sumter; 4.57 at Cassatt.

SOYBEANS: Country Elevators---8.75 at Anderson; 8.68 at Kingstree; 9.06 at Hamer; 8.68 at Lynchburg; 8.68 at Conway; 8.68 at Estill; Processors---9.46 at Kershaw; Export---9.46 at Mt. Pleasant.

WHEAT: Country Elevators---5.80 and *5.59 at Anderson; *6.15 at Kingstree; *5.71 at Hamer; *6.15 at Lynchburg; *6.15 at Conway; *6.15 at Estill; Processors---No Bid at Monetta; No Bid at Sumter; 4.77 at Cassatt; 5.25 at Columbia.

