Hill wins Xfinity in Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Austin Hill continued his dominant start to the NASCAR Xfinity season, holding off Daniel Hemric at Atlanta Motor Speedway for his third win in five races.

Hill overcome a record-setting day of cautions. There were 11 cautions, the most for an Xfinity race in Atlanta. Hill previously collected Xfinity wins at Daytona on Feb. 18 to open the season and at Las Vegas on March 4.

Leishman leads LIV by 2

MARANA, Ariz. (AP) — Marc Leishman has a two-shot lead over Sergio Garcia going into the third and final round of LIV Golf Tucson. Leishman had the ideal start at the Gallery Golf Club. He opened with an eagle and was 4 under for his round through eight holes.

The Australian cooled, but he didn’t let the round go south on him. One last birdie gave him a 66. Garcia had eight birdies in his round of 66.

Birdie gives Schenk lead

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Adam Schenk never looked like he would be leading the Valspar Championship until his final putt. Schenk made a 5-foot birdie for a 70.

That gives him a one-shot lead over Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood as he goes for his first PGA Tour win. Spieth looked to be in control for so much of the round at Innisbrook.