Church News announcements must be received no later than noon Tuesday to run in the Thursday edition. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, please contact your house of worship to see if the following events have been canceled.

Events

• Public invited to “Theology on Tap,” 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21, on the Chestnut Grill patio to ask questions about faith, the church or theology, and share your insights. Pastor Rick Mason, Orangeburg Lutheran Church, will help lead the discussion. Orangeburg Lutheran's second season of “Movies to Talk About” kicks off Thursday, Sept. 14, with Spike Lee’s "4 Little Girls," about the bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., on Sept. 15, 1963. 7 p.m. fellowship hall on Fair Street, behind sanctuary at 610 Ellis Ave. Discussion follows the film. Everyone welcome. Free admission, popcorn and drinks. Pastor Mason, 334-318-2238 or RevMason49@aol.com.

• It’s All About Jesus World Ministries’ ministerial staff presents “It’s Time to Come Home” on the grounds revival at 6 p.m. nightly Thursday-Friday, Sept. 21-22, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. 489 Broughton St.

• Breast and prostate cancer survivors to share stories as they walk the runway at the “Look Good – Feel Good Breast and Prostate Cancer Awareness Charity Fashion Show and Luncheon,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Live entertainment, raffles, prizes. Tickets: $20 (includes luncheon); call Mary Charley at 843-563-6069, Alfred Charley at 803-614-1195, Malqueen Rivers at 803.378.4629. If unable to attend, consider making a donation by Cash App: cash.app/$PraiseOut or at the POCF Website: https://praiseoutcancer.org/donate.

• New Hope Baptist Church is having revival at 7 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, Oct. 1-3, at 4000 Riverbank Drive, Orangeburg. Speaker: Rev. Henry Cooper. Elloree First Baptist Church’s Praise Team to provide music.

• Bullswamp Baptist Church is sponsoring a trip to Noah’s Ark, Creation Museum and National Ungrounded Freedom Center on April 3-6, 2024. If interested, contact Annette Morrison at 803 378 5547.

• St. Stephen UMC: Tuesday morning prayer, 8 a.m., 605-472-5534, PIN:483030; Wednesday Word Lovers Bible Study, 7 p.m. via Zoom, ID 9359130083, Passcode: Church1234, telephone, 9292056099, ID 9359130083, Passcode: 2819574615; Sunday worship services, 10 a.m. In-person FB. 4500 North Road, Orangeburg.

• Cooperative Ministry of North Thrift Store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with an hour for lunch (1-2 p.m.). Please visit for clean used clothing. Corner of Driftwood and Highway 321.

• St. Matthews Christian Center serving food every Sunday; also offering help in finding jobs.

• St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., to hold services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.

• Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 625 Cook Road, services: 8 a.m., Sunday school; 9:15 a.m., Sunday worship service (8 a.m., fifth Sunday only); 10:45 a.m. service.

• Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., will resume in-person services at 9 a.m. Rainbow tea immediately after services.

• New Vision Fellowship Church services at 11 a.m. Sunday; Sunday school classes for children and youth; adult Bible studies, men and women’s groups, praise and dance teams, retreats, holiday events, mission trips, etc. Information: church office, 803-878-3022; e-mail, Newvisionfellowshipchurch2@yahoo.com; Facebook page, NewVision FellowshipChurch; or visit 1852 Joe S. Jeffords Highway Orangeburg, SC 29115.

• Unified Church of SC, 338 Pine Log Road, Beech Island, holding in-person services 8 a.m. Sundays. Temperature checks will be performed, face masks required, social distancing practiced.

• Deliverance Transformational Church, 1111 Russell St., seeking volunteers in efforts to assist the community. For more information or to volunteer, call 803-766-0335.

• Rain Outreach Ministries to hold Bible study noon-1 p.m. each Wednesday. 477 Whaley St., Orangeburg.

• Back To Church Sunday gives members of Live Oak AME Church an opportunity to continue the movement and call of action to bring people back to church. Public invited.

• True Vine Temple Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Reach us at www.truevinetemple.net.

• St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North, to have Bible study noon-1 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone welcome.

• Mount Carmel UMC Church, 12457 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, weekly services: 8 a.m., Sunday; 9 a.m., morning worship Sunday; 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, midday prayer; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study/all ages; 9 a.m. on fifth Sunday, “Spirit Sunday” (feel free to wear jeans or easy-wear clothing).

• Celebrate Recovery program, 6 p.m. Mondays at Cornerstone and 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Northside Baptist Church.

• Greater New Hope St. Paul Way of the Cross Church International, 1653 Goff Ave., services: 7:30 p.m. week nights; noon Saturday, Pack the Pews; 4 p.m. Sunday. 803-531-4260.

• New Covenant Fellowship Hall of Faith, 1311 Windsor St., Orangeburg, grief counseling support group meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 803-779-9591.

• New Hope Baptist Church, 4000 Riverbank Drive, holding Bible study 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Public invited.

• Global Outreach Ministries, 201 Columbia Mall Blvd., Suite 239, Columbia, offering a clothes and food bank, traveling prayer team, Tuesday night Bible study. 803-743-6618; Facebook: GlobalOutreachMinistriesSC.

• Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1036 Decatur St., services: 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., Sunday morning worship; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bible study.

• Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, hour of power (contemporary worship service): 8 a.m. each second and fourth Sundays. 9 a.m., church school; 10:15 a.m., morning worship service; 6 p.m. Wednesday, mid-week Bible study and prayer.

• It’s All About Jesus World Ministries Inc., 489 Broughton St., holds regular services: 9:45 a.m. Sunday teaching, 11 a.m. Sunday worship; 6:30 p.m. Monday prayer; 7 p.m. Tuesday teaching.

• Edisto Drive Church of God holding free 26-lesson Bible-study course for every Christian, with certification program. 7 p.m. Thursdays, 1400 Baxter St., or by phone via conference call number (712-775-7031, code 195-390). Free course materials, www.EdistoCOG.org (click "Bible Study" link and download Training for Service MDSG, along with other resources). “Alive at Five!” at 5 p.m. Sundays. 803-997-0723.

• Word of Life Outreach Ministries, 1072 Boulevard, holds nightly services: 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of each month. Prayer line (803-937-5901): 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Sunday. 803-378-7324.

• Fellowship of Praise Church in Santee: Refuge Addiction Support Group meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

• Women’s Prayer Ministry of St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 4500 North Road, services: prayer service at 6:15 p.m., Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Sunday school, 8 a.m., and regular services, 9 a.m. Sundays.

• Bethany Full Gospel Church, 692 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, to have morning worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Bible study at 7 p.m. Thursday (call for access code and number at 803-662-2354). www.bethanyfgc1.com.

• Honey Ford Baptist Church, 982 Honey Ford Road, Denmark, services: Sunday school, 9 a.m.; Sunday worship services, 10:30 a.m.; prayer and Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Church office: 803-414-4284; 803-671-5612.

• Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ to hold Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.

• Edisto Drive Church of God services: Sunday worship, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday praise, 5 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible learning.

• Shiloh Baptist Church services: second and fourth Sundays: Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Sunday school, 9 a.m.; morning service, 10 a.m.

• St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St.: Singers invited to join Chancel Choir for Sunday mornings. Rehearsals: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No auditions required. 803-534-1701. Daycare information, 803-534-6518.

• Full Gospel Word Church, 473 Broughton St. 10 a.m. Sunday morning service.

• God’s Kingdom, 1520 Five Chop Road, holds Sunday services at 3 p.m., D’Vine on Russell Street, 1531 Russell St. Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Building Bridges, 7 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Fridays of each month. F.A.T. Fridays (Faith Anointed Teaching) are held 7 p.m., second Friday of each month. Be Real Women’s Night, 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month. 1520 Five Chop Road, 803-268-9818.

• Turkey Branch Missionary Baptist Church will hold noon-day prayer each Friday in Livingston, White Building Center next to playground. 803-446-3091.

• Bless Life Youth Empowerment program at noon Saturdays, 1550 Wingate St., Orangeburg.

• Kingdom Life Ministries’ new service time is 10:45 a.m. Sundays. 1172 Orangeburg Mall Circle. 803-534-1980.

• Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 282 Progressive Way, Denmark: Evangelism services at 3 p.m., second, third and fourth Sundays.

• Garden City Church of Christ, 1630 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, 21 Bypass: 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, worship services; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible study.

• Emanuel AME Church, 1897 Hudson Road, Cope: 8:30-9 a.m., Good News Hour, WSSB 90.3 FM; 8:45-9:45 a.m. Sundays, church school.

• New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Sugar Hill Road, Holly Hill, will hold Sunday school 9:30-10:30 a.m.; devotion, 10:30-11 a.m.; worship services, 11 a.m.

• Gamay Faith Ministries, 1410 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m.; Tuesday’s prayer, 7 p.m.; Bible study, 7:30 p.m. 803-759-1093, gamayministries@gmail.com.

• United Outreach Ministry, 1117 Georgia St., Springfield, to hold regular service on first Sunday of each month, 4 p.m. Each Sunday: 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., devotional service. 803-571-5708.

• Hickory Hill UMC in Smoaks worship service, 1 p.m. third Sundays. Worship is at 10 a.m. second and fourth Sundays; church school is at 9 a.m. second and fourth Sundays and noon third Sunday.

• Right Choice, Fresh Start Farmers Market, a health center-based market, offers free nutrition education and training classes to churches throughout Orangeburg County. 803-707-5751, 803-531-6900.

Soup kitchens, food banks

• St. Andrews United Methodist Church: Blessing box, 1980 Columbia Road, upper parking lot behind church building. Food available 24/7.

• New Mount Zion Baptist Church: Soup kitchen, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays each month. Food pantry, 10 a.m.-noon second and fourth Fridays each month. 1739 Amelia St.

• Mount Pisgah Baptist Church: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Wednesdays. 300 Green St. 803-536-1547.

• Elem Missionary Baptist Church, Harleyville: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, church dining hall. 843-462-7242.

• Trinity UMC: noon-1 p.m. third and fourth Wednesdays, 185 Boulevard St. NE.

• First Baptist Church: 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, 1240 Russell St.

• Williams Chapel AME Church: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays, 1198 Glover St.

• Greater Faith Baptist Church’s soup kitchen will serve to-go meals to the community 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday at 203 Dorchester St., Orangeburg.

• Good Hope AME Church: 1849 Carver School Road, Cope. Also voter registration. 803-531-9528.

• Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ: 9-11 a.m. third Saturday. 282 Progressive Way, Denmark. Delivery services for home-bound clients, must have a S.C. ID and Denmark address; 803-703-0308. Sandra Isaac, 803-703-0308.