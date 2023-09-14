Disc Golf Course closed

The City of Orangeburg’s Disc Golf Course near the Edisto Memorial Gardens will be closed until further notice due to the ongoing construction of the Skate Park.

OCtech Retired Employee Luncheon Sept. 14

A luncheon for OCtech Retired Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Antley’s BBQ on Sims Street in Orangeburg. Deadline to RSVP will be Sept. 7. Send correspondence and $15 fee to OCtech Foundation; 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC.

Santee Town Council to meet

Santee Town Council has a special called meeting that is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at 192 Municipal Way, in Santee.

CCSD to meet Sept. 18

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at the District Office. The public is invited.

Praise Out Cancer fashion show Sept. 23

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation’s Look Good – Feel Good Fashion Show will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George. Local men and women, breast and prostate cancer survivors, will walk the runway dressed in their “Sunday Best” fashions. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Praise Out Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that assists breast and prostate cancer patients with short-term financial support in our local communities. Tickets are available by calling Mary Charley at 843-563-6069 or Alfred Charley at 803-614-1195.

OCDC board plan meeting Sept. 26

The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the OCDC offices. To join, call Lee Given at 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. Sept. 23, for an email invitation.