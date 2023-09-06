CCMO to close for Labor Day

Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed for the Labor Day Holiday. The group will be closed through Sept. 8. We will reopen on Sept. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Battle of Eutaw Springs commemoration Sept. 9

The 242nd anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Eutaw Springs will be held Sept. 9. A patriotic program will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Church of the Epiphany in Eutawville. Following the program will be a wreath laying ceremony at 11:15 a.m. at the battle monument in the Eutaw Springs Community. For more information, call 803-823-2824.

OCtech Retired Employee Luncheon Sept. 14

A luncheon for OCtech Retired Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Antley’s BBQ on Sims Street, in Orangeburg. Deadline to RSVP will be Sept. 7. Send correspondence and $15 fee to OCtech Foundation; 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC.