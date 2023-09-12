OCSD board to meet Tuesday

The Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees plan to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.

Vets Helping Vets to meet Sept. 13

The Vets Helping Vets group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg. Guest speakers will be Kenisha Grimes, Director of Orangeburg County Veterans Affairs, and Elaine Johnson, Gold Star Mother. Refreshments will be served and All Veterans of The Military are invited to attend.

Women's Wellness Wednesday Sept. 13

All women Veterans are invited to Women's Wellness Wednesday at Noon, Sept. 13, at the Orangeburg Clinic. This program will focus on everything women want to know about diabetes including prevention, strategies for managing the symptoms, and health care options available. The clinic is located at 151 Magnolia Village Parkway in Orangeburg.

SC State alumni to hold

membership drive, fish fry Sept. 13

The Greater Orangeburg Chapter of the SCSU National Alumni Association will hold its annual Membership Drive and Fish Fry from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Staley Hall Field on the campus of SC State University. The first 100 to join or renew will receive a chapter souvenir.

OCtech Retired Employee Luncheon Sept. 14

A luncheon for OCtech Retired Employees will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Antley’s BBQ on Sims Street, in Orangeburg. Deadline to RSVP will be Sept. 7. Send correspondence and $15 fee to OCtech Foundation; 3250 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, SC.

CCSD to meet Sept. 18

The Calhoun County School District Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023 at the District Office. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Praise Out Cancer

fashion show Sept. 23

The Praise Out Cancer Foundation’s Look Good – Feel Good Fashion Show will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Association Conference Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd., in St. George. Local men and women, breast and prostate cancer survivors, will walk the runway dressed in their “Sunday Best” fashions. The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the Praise Out Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit that assists breast and prostate cancer patients with short-term financial support in our local communities. Tickets are available by calling Mary Charley at 843-563-6069 or Alfred Charley at 803-614-1195.

How to submit your events

Please submit Community Datebook column items in writing. Items must be received no later than noon Tuesday of each week. The T&D does not guarantee when items will run. Items may be submitted by: Email: news@timesanddemocrat.com; In person: 1010 Broughton St.