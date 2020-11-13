COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SEC women's schedule set

COLUMBIA — South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced.

Named after the three-time All-American, 1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fourth season recognizes the top center in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Feagin joins Carolina women

COLUMBIA — South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sania Feagin (pronounced FEE-gin) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The Ellenwood, Ga., native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

"Sania was a priority for us because she is an incredible basketball player, no doubt about it," Staley said. "She has a pretty darn good skill set for her height, and we'll be able to use her versatility. Sania can put the ball on the floor or play with her back to the basket. She can rebound and push the ball down the floor; and she's a shot blocker.