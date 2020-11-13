COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SEC women's schedule set

SEC releases women's schedule
COLUMBIA — Preseason No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball got the remainder of its 2020-21 schedule Friday as the Southeastern Conference announced its league slate.
Among the Gamecocks' eight home SEC games will be two against teams that rank in the top 15 of the AP Preseason Poll and another against border rival Georgia.
The Gamecocks will face preseason No. 11 Kentucky twice as their permanent home-and-home opponents. They will also take on Alabama and LSU twice this season. The conference schedule features three Monday night games, including a battle with preseason No. 14 Arkansas on Jan. 18.
South Carolina's SEC slate tips off on New Year's Eve with Ole Miss coming to Colonial Life Arena and closes at preseason No. 13 Texas A&M on Feb. 28. While the defending SEC Champion opens at home, the Gamecocks will play three of their first five on the road. In fact, South Carolina will not play back-to-back home games until February when Missouri and LSU come to town on Feb. 11 and 14. Those games open a stretch that will see Colonial Life Arena host four of the last six regular-season games.
The Gamecocks are slated to open the 2020-21 season on Wed., Nov. 25, at Colonial Life Arena against College Charleston.
Another honor for Boston
COLUMBIA — South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston was named to the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced.
Named after the three-time All-American, 1994 National Player of the Year and Class of 2015 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fourth season recognizes the top center in women's NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.
Feagin joins Carolina women
COLUMBIA — South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sania Feagin (pronounced FEE-gin) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The Ellenwood, Ga., native will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
"Sania was a priority for us because she is an incredible basketball player, no doubt about it," Staley said. "She has a pretty darn good skill set for her height, and we'll be able to use her versatility. Sania can put the ball on the floor or play with her back to the basket. She can rebound and push the ball down the floor; and she's a shot blocker.
"She is definitely one that is the complete package, and we can't wait for her to get here and light that fire under her to have it every time she steps on the floor."
Three test positive for COVID-19 at Clemson
Clemson Athletics completed 1,426 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13. A total of three individuals tested positive, including two student-athletes, or 0.2% positive.
Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 15,700 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 184 positive results (145 student-athletes, 39 staff), 1.2% positive, and no hospitalizations.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina has game postponed, Pac-12 moves games
The Pac-12's football schedule has been scrambled for a second straight week, with positive COVID-19 tests leading to the cancellation of Saturday's California at Arizona State and Utah at UCLA games.
Instead, Cal will play UCLA on Sunday at the Rose Bowl. The game will kick off at noon and the teams will have had less than two full days to prepare for each other. In a season where every plan is tentative, the Pac-12's quick adjustment is unprecedented.
The Sun Devils' home opener was nixed because of several positive COVID-19 tests among the team's players and coaching staff, including head coach Herm Edwards.
Friday's announcements from the West Coast capped the most tumultuous week of COVID-19 disruptions of the college football season. Fifteen of the 59 games (25%) originally scheduled for Week 11 were called off.
Also on Friday, No. 15 Coastal Carolina's game against Troy was postponed because of a “combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program.”
The first game to come off next week's schedule was also announced: UAB at UTEP has been canceled because of UAB's issues with the virus.
So far, 63 games involving schools in the Football Bowl Subdivision have been canceled or postponed because of the pandemic since late August.
The Ivy League also announced Thursday that it would become the first Division I conference this year to cancel all winter sports, including men’s and women’s basketball.
