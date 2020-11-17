COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Coaches pick USC women to win SEC

13. Vanderbilt

Gamecocks 2nd in grad success rate

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina athletic program ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in the latest Graduation Success Rate, released Tuesday by the NCAA.

The Graduation Success Rate measures the number of scholarship student-athletes that graduate within a six-year period of their initial full-time enrollment.

South Carolina's athletic teams had a 95% score, which is second in the SEC behind only Vanderbilt (97) in the GSR, and second in the state of South Carolina, behind only Wofford (97). Of the over 350 schools in NCAA Division I, South Carolina's score tied for 43rd overall. South Carolina's Football GSR score (89) ranked second among SEC schools, second among South Carolina schools (Wofford) and tied for 19th among all FBS schools.

