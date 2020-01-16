MLK Unity Breakfast Saturday
The 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg.
The speaker for this year’s breakfast will be actor Lou Gossett Jr.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast is an annual event sponsored by the Delta Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Tickets for the event is $25 and can be purchased by contacting any member of Delta Zeta Lambda.
'Stop the Violence march, rally Sunlday
In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, a "Stop the Violence" march, rally and program is being sponsored by the Orangeburg Branch NAACP.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, a line-up and prayer will be held downtown on the Orangeburg square. After the assembly and prayers, the group will march to the MLK Auditorium at South Carolina State University where a program will be held at 4 p.m.
For additional information, call 803-534-1598.
Justice Sunday event planned in Denmark
Justice Sunday, an event celebrated primarily in the United States, but also in several foreign countries, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the small auditorium on the campus of Denmark Technical College.
Several members of the Denmark Technical College family will participate in both the Justice Sunday program and the reception that follows in the Samuel Love Faust Multicultural Center.
For further information contact Dr. Yvette McDaniel at 803-290-6461, 803-793-5259 or mcdaniely@denmarktech.edu.
MLK march, youth day event Monday
A march and youth day event is set to honor Martin Luther King at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the downtown Memorial Plaza. Participants will march from Memorial Plaza to the new Orangeburg County Courthouse MLK monument where a program will be held at 11:45 a.m. Individuals who wish to participate are asked to gather at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 803-308-7550.
Bamberg to speak at MLK event
Denmark Cares has organized and will be hosting a nonviolence and peace gathering that honors King’s legacy Monday, Jan. 20, MLK Day, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Jim Harrison Gazebo in Denmark.
The guest speaker for the event will be state Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Denmark.
