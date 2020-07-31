Even good players err occasionally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you study action photos of top tennis players, you will see that their eyes are rarely looking directly at the ball. Is this because the rebound of the ball after being hit by the racket is too quick for the eye to follow?

Good bridge players occasionally take their eyes off the ball too. Let's end the week with a couple of examples. Against South's four-spade contract, West led the diamond ace and continued with a low diamond when his partner signaled enthusiastically with the jack. The expert South tried dummy's queen, but East covered with the king, and declarer ruffed. How should he have continued?

When a defender has four trumps, it is usually right to try to force declarer to ruff something, in the hope that he will lose trump control. But on this deal, at double-dummy (everyone could have seen all of the cards), West's only winning lead was his singleton heart.

South cashed the club ace, ruffed a club in the dummy and played a trump. True, if the spades had split 2-2 or 3-1, he would have been fine. Here, though, West won with his spade ace and returned the spade 10. Declarer took another round of trumps, then tried to cash some hearts. West ruffed the second round and led a club to his partner's king: down one.