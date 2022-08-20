Even experts err occasionally

Phillip Alder

In empathy with the summer weather, the Senior Life Master was really warming to his classes, and the students were warming to him. This particular Saturday it was standing room only, the 100-degree temperature outside not hurting attendance.

Sometimes (the SLM began) bridge players below the top level think that experts never make mistakes. We may rest assured that this isn't the case. As you cannot see all of the cards, it is impossible to do the right thing all of the time. Also, there are occasions when an expert makes not only a mistake but a downright howler. This deal was played at the 1979 European Team Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Auctions that start at the five-level are something of a lottery. You should try to get the best result possible, not the best possible result.

Against six spades, West led the club queen. East overtook with the king and continued with the ace. South ruffed high, and West discarded a diamond. Next, declarer drew trumps. Then, he cashed the diamond king, played a diamond to the ace, led a low heart to his ace and finessed the heart 10. East gratefully scooped up the queen: down one.

Declarer had won this title in 1977. However, not this time! As I'm sure you have all noticed, he should have ruffed the diamond five in his hand at trick nine. When East discarded, he would be known to have begun with no spades, two diamonds and nine clubs, and therefore exactly two hearts.

The moral: Always get a complete count when you can.