Etherredge Center tickets on sale now

AIKEN -- The Etherredge Center for the Fine & Performing Arts welcomes audiences for the 2021-2022 Cultural Series.

The season begins on September 18 with a performance by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra — a huge fan favorite on their last visit to the Etherredge Center.

The fun continues on December 10 when the "greatest party band in America," South Carolina's very own Swingin' Medallions, performs to ring in the holiday season. As a part of the University of South Carolina Aiken's (UofSC Aiken) 60th-anniversary celebration, audiences have the option of buying a ticket for the show only, or they can purchase a dine and dance ticket and enjoy a catered meal and cash bar at the UofSC Aiken Convocation Center.

Next, on February 7, The American Ballet Theatre's Studio Company, part of America's premier ballet troupe, will perform.

On February 19, the Etherredge Center and partners at the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture (CAHAAC) will present Mike Wiley's moving one-person show, "Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till." This riveting play "chronicles the murder, trial, and unbelievable confessions of the men accused of Till's murder."