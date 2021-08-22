Etherredge Center tickets on sale now

AIKEN -- The Etherredge Center for the Fine & Performing Arts welcomes audiences for the 2021-2022 Cultural Series.
The season begins on September 18 with a performance by The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra — a huge fan favorite on their last visit to the Etherredge Center.
The fun continues on December 10 when the "greatest party band in America," South Carolina's very own Swingin' Medallions, performs to ring in the holiday season. As a part of the University of South Carolina Aiken's (UofSC Aiken) 60th-anniversary celebration, audiences have the option of buying a ticket for the show only, or they can purchase a dine and dance ticket and enjoy a catered meal and cash bar at the UofSC Aiken Convocation Center.
Next, on February 7, The American Ballet Theatre's Studio Company, part of America's premier ballet troupe, will perform.
On February 19, the Etherredge Center and partners at the Center for African American History, Art, and Culture (CAHAAC) will present Mike Wiley's moving one-person show, "Dar He: The Story of Emmett Till." This riveting play "chronicles the murder, trial, and unbelievable confessions of the men accused of Till's murder."
Finally, on April 29, Branford Marsalis makes his long-awaited appearance on the Etherredge Center stage with The Branford Marsalis and Joey Calderazzo Duo.
Season tickets are being mailed out beginning Monday, August 23. Tickets are still available for purchase with season ticket packages ranging from $60 - $200. As a welcome back offer, patrons will receive one show for free with each season ticket purchased. Adult tickets begin at $25 with special discounts for UofSC Aiken faculty and staff, active and retired military, senior citizens, young professionals, and children.
To order season or individual performance tickets, call the Etherredge Center box office at 803-641-3305 or order online at usca.edu/etherredge-center.