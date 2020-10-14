Estranged daughter receives mystery mail

DEAR HARRIETTE: My father and I haven't spoken in about two years. I had a baby out of wedlock, and he disowned me the moment he found out. I lost my dad, mom and sisters and was estranged from the family on his orders. He doesn't allow anyone in the family to communicate with me. The last time I spoke to them was the day he told me to collect my belongings and I had to move in with my boyfriend's family. They don't even know my child's name or gender.

This week, my boyfriend gave me a piece of mail addressed to me that was labeled as coming from my father. My heart sank when I received it, and I have been sick ever since. I haven't opened it and don't know if I should. After not seeing or hearing from my family, though, why now? I have been so fortunate and peaceful since being kicked out. I don't want to see anything that is going to shake my peace. Should I open the letter? -- Excommunicated Daughter