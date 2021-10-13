Where no 90-year-old has gone before: William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

"Hello, astronauts. Welcome to Earth!" a jubilant Bezos said as he opened the hatch of the New Shepard capsule, named for first American in space, Alan Shepard.

Shatner and the others wore close-fitting, flame-retardant, royal-blue flight suits, not exactly the tight, futuristic-for-the-'60s V-necks that the crew of the Enterprise had on TV.

The actor said he was struck by the vulnerability of Earth and the relative sliver of its atmosphere.

"Everybody in the world needs to do this. Everybody in the world needs to see," he said. "To see the blue color whip by, and now you're staring into blackness, that's the thing. The covering of blue, this sheath, this blanket, this comforter of blue that we have around, we say, 'Oh, that's blue sky.' And then suddenly you shoot through it all, and you're looking into blackness, into black ugliness."

Shatner said the return to Earth was more jolting than his training led him to expect and made him wonder whether he was going to make it back alive.

"Everything is much more powerful," he said. "Bang, this thing hits. That wasn't anything like the simulator. ... Am I going to be able to survive the G-forces?"