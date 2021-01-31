Virtual author talk with Dr. Walter Curry Feb. 18

The South Carolina Center for the Book series, The Authors of South Carolina, will host a virtual author talk featuring Orangeburg native, Dr. Walter B. Curry, Jr., from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Dr. Curry's awarding winning book, "The Thompson Family: Untold Stories of the Past (1830-1960)" is the first of several volumes that chronicles Dr. Curry’s great-grandmother family from Salley, South Carolina. This book includes his ancestors’ experiences during slavery that included an enslaved ancestor, Lavinia Corley Thompson, who was mercilessly beaten by her master; an enslaved relative, Isaac Quattlebaum, whose mother was sold and left him trying to hold on to her apron string. The book received the 2019 African American Historical and Genealogical Society Book Award in the Non-Fiction Category/Genealogy.
Dr. Curry, Jr. is a native of Orangeburg, S.C.. He is a 1999 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from South Carolina State University in 2003. In addition, he earned several graduate degrees in education which includes a doctorate degree in Curriculum & Instruction from Argosy University, Sarasota. Dr. Curry is also a member of the Orangeburg County Historical Society. In addition to his book award, the South Carolina State Legislature recognized Dr. Curry for his significant work in service to African American History and recently selected as an honoree of the Inaugural South Carolina State University 40 Under 40 Class.
“The Author of South Carolina Series is committed to promote and celebrate South Carolina’s rich heritage that reflects the diversity of literature in the state," Curry said. "My book is a testament to the richness of African American history in South Carolina. I am grateful that the South Carolina Center for the Book has chosen my book and looking forward to sharing the stories with the audience.”
This event will take place virtually, to attend this event, please register at statelibrary.sc.libcal.com/event/7406053
Authors of SC is a series hosted by the South Carolina Center for the Book and celebrates South Carolina's rich literary heritage.These events are free and open to the public taking place at libraries and cultural institutions across South Carolina. Events are also livestreamed if you are unable to join in person. For more information, please contact Andersen Cook, Read SC Coordinator at 803-545-4432 or acook@statelibrary.sc.gov