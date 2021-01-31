Virtual author talk with Dr. Walter Curry Feb. 18

The South Carolina Center for the Book series, The Authors of South Carolina, will host a virtual author talk featuring Orangeburg native, Dr. Walter B. Curry, Jr., from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.

Dr. Curry's awarding winning book, "The Thompson Family: Untold Stories of the Past (1830-1960)" is the first of several volumes that chronicles Dr. Curry’s great-grandmother family from Salley, South Carolina. This book includes his ancestors’ experiences during slavery that included an enslaved ancestor, Lavinia Corley Thompson, who was mercilessly beaten by her master; an enslaved relative, Isaac Quattlebaum, whose mother was sold and left him trying to hold on to her apron string. The book received the 2019 African American Historical and Genealogical Society Book Award in the Non-Fiction Category/Genealogy.