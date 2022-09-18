USC Aiken to host 37th annual SEED STEM Festival

AIKEN -- The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken (USC Aiken) will host the 37th annual SEED STEM Festival on October 1 on the university campus, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

"Imagine getting up close with honeybees, petting an alligator, making paper, investigating weather, discovering earth's treasures, or virtually traveling through outer space," said John Hutchens, director of special programs at the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center. "Guests will be able to do just that at this year's festival."

The event will celebrate innovations in the areas of STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). Student groups, regional corporations, museums, professional organizations, government agencies, educators, and national labs will join forces to create and present engaging hands-on activities for guests of all ages.

"We plan this event each year to give young learners up close and personal interaction with real-world STEM professionals," Hutchens said. "The goal is to increase awareness of the role STEM plays in society and that it can also be fun. We recognize that as a society we must continue to excite and engage families about STEM fields."