'The Last Dance' is look at Jordan's last title
0 comments

'The Last Dance' is look at Jordan's last title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan dunks during the slam-dunk competition of the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago on Feb. 6, 1988. Jordan left the old Chicago Stadium that night with the trophy. To this day, many believe Wilkins was the rightful winner.

 AP

The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release.

ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern.

“April 19th can’t come fast enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!!” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted upon hearing news of the series’ long-awaited release.

The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.”

ESPN was originally planning to release the documentary in June, when this season’s NBA Finals were to be played. Without sports to air right now because of the global coronavirus pandemic, those plans were accelerated.

The documentary is nearly a quarter-century in the making. It was born in the fall of 1997 when Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and coach Phil Jackson allowed an NBA Entertainment film crew permission to follow the team all season.

ESPN said the series includes “extensive profiles of Jordan’s key teammates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr,” along with Jackson.

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” said Jason Hehir, who directed the series. “Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.”

The series will air in the U.S. on ESPN and internationally on Netflix. Subscribers on Netflix can view two new episodes on each Monday from April 20 through May 18, all of them dropping those days at 3:01 a.m. Eastern time.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications
Music

Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

Diffie, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 25 years. His hits included “Honky Tonk Attitude," “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)," “Bigger Than the Beatles" and “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets).”

R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk
Music

R Kelly seeks release from jail, cites coronavirus risk

  • Updated

CHICAGO (AP) — R&B singer R. Kelly cited the novel coronavirus in asking a federal judge Thursday to free him from a federal jail in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges, a court filing by his lawyers saying scant precautions to stem the spread of the virus behind bars put Kelly's life at risk.

+6
Grammy-winning artist Lecrae distributes wash stations
Music

Grammy-winning artist Lecrae distributes wash stations

Atlanta (AP) — Grammy-winning hip hop recording artist Lecrae joined forces with non-profit organization Thursday to assemble and distribute portable hand-washing stations throughout Atlanta in areas with a high density of homeless people.

+3
If you don't laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor
Music

If you don't laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — Neil Diamond posts a fireside rendition of "Sweet Caroline" with its familiar lyrics tweaked to say, "Hands ... washing hands." A news anchor asks when social distancing will end because "my husband keeps trying to get into the house." And a sign outside a neighborhood church reads: “Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent.”

+2
James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital
Music

James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

+3
Kotb cries on 'Today' show; Baby Shark takes on hand-washing
Entertainment

Kotb cries on 'Today' show; Baby Shark takes on hand-washing

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News