NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Seacrest has revealed he's leaving "Live with Kelly and Ryan" this spring, saying he never expected to stay so long and thanking his co-host Kelly Ripa, who he jokingly called his "work wife."

Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa. His replacement will be Ripa's real-life husband, Mark Consuelos. The show will be rebranded as "Live with Kelly and Mark."

Seacrest says he'll stay busy shooting the new season of "American Idol," his radio show on KIIS-FM and hosting "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime talk show per household and in total viewership.