SwampFest art competition accepting entries

HOPKINS — Congaree National Park is seeking entries for the Annual SwampFest Student Art Competition. This competition is an opportunity for young artists (grades K-8) from the Midlands to showcase their talent while celebrating the outdoors, Congaree National Park, and local heritage.

This year’s theme is, “Colorful Congaree.” Entries should highlight the theme by showing the different colors observed in the forest, and may focus on a specific plant or animal, outdoor activity, and/or park scenery.

On the weekends of September 17-18 and September 24-25, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.students (with their families) will have the option of coming to the park to complete their artwork. Park staff will have art supplies including paper, markers, crayons, and colored pencils available at the Picnic Shelter outside Harry Hampton Visitor Center for students to use.

Park staff will select first place and honorable mentions for each grade level from the entries.The first place and honorable mentions will receive prizes. All student entries will be displayed at the Harry Hampton Visitor Center through the month of October. Entries for the art contest can be dropped off in person at the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, Sunday through Saturday 9 a.m..to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Entries can also be mailed to the address in the press release header, Attn. SwampFest Art Contest. All entries are due no later than Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

SwampFest is a local heritage celebration sponsored by SERCO and Richland County, taking place Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2022, at the historic Harriet Barber House and grounds. On Saturday, Oct. 1, a shuttle bus will travel between Congaree National Park and the Historic Harriet Barber House, where SwampFest is being held. Festival information can be found at www.congareeswampfest.com.