State museum to welcome guests back June 2

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina State Museum will reopen its doors, Tuesday, June 2, with new hours and reduced admission. The museum has been diligently planning for a phased reopening process by cleaning their facility, training staff and preparing the building for their guests in order to follow guidelines developed by AccelerateSC, the American Alliance of Museums and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

During this first phase, the State Museum will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m; closed Sunday and Monday. General admission for all ages during this time will only be $5. Entry into planetarium shows and the blockbuster exhibit, The International Exhibition of Sherlock Holmes, will be an additional charge. In order to adhere to recommended guidelines, some areas, exhibits and attractions may remain temporarily closed or include limited features during this time. The museum will manage hourly visitor capacity levels to better facilitate social distancing for staff and guests. For this reason, advance online ticket purchases are highly encouraged, but not required.