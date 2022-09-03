State Museum to offer 'Accessibility Mornings'

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum will host “Accessibility Mornings,” beginning Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 to 11 a.m.

This special program provides free access for families of children, teenagers and young adults who would benefit from a sensory-friendly experience and a quieter setting at the museum.

Accessibility Mornings allows guests who are neurodiverse, autistic or have other disabilities to experience the State Museum at their own pace. In addition to exploring four floors of exhibitions and displays, participants can enjoy free special activities, including character meet-and-greets and sensory-friendly planetarium and 4D shows. A designated sensory room with low lighting and hands-on manipulatives will be also available to guests who may need a place to relax.

Guests are welcome to bring equipment including wheelchairs, walkers, noise-reducing headphones and other technology.

Accessibility Mornings schedule

Saturday, September 10 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Guests are invited to meet Penelope the Dinosaur from 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. and experience a sensory-friendly showing of Superpower Dogs (with captions) in the museum’s planetarium at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, October 8 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Guests are invited to meet Clifford the Big Red Dog from 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. and experience a sensory-friendly film in the museum’s 4D theater at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, November 12 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Guests are invited to meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar from 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. and experience a sensory-friendly showing of We Are Stars (with captions) in the museum’s planetarium at 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, December 10 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Guests are invited to meet the Grinch from 9:15 – 9:30 a.m. and experience a sensory-friendly showing of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D at 9:45 a.m.

General admission to Accessibility Mornings is free for all participants, online registration at scmuseum.org is highly recommended.