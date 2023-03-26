COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Fair has announced its annual Spring Fair Food Drive-Through will return Sunday, April 16 through Saturday, April 22.

The week-long food event, featuring a wide variety of traditional fair food and drinks, will launch with a special Walk-In Kickoff Day on Saturday, April 15, and culminate with movie nights under the stars.

As one of the few fairs in the nation to present a drive-through option, the S.C. State Fair’s Spring Fair Food Drive-Through offers a unique twist on the restaurant drive-through concept — giving guests the opportunity to drive into the S.C. State Fairgrounds to purchase Fiske fries, funnel cakes, lemonade and so much more.

Schedule of events

Walk-In Kickoff Day

Tailgate at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds! The Spring Fair Food event will kick off on Saturday, April 15, from 3-9 p.m. as a walk-in only experience.

This is the perfect opportunity for football fans to grab some delicious fair food before the South Carolina Garnet and Black Spring Game, which starts at 7 p.m. The full food and beverage lineup will be available for patrons to walk-up and purchase. Tailgate at the fairgrounds or bring the fair treats back to your tailgate party.

On Spring Game Day, parking at the Fairgrounds is $10. Those wishing to park should enter Gate 6 (901 George Rogers Boulevard), which opens at 3 p.m. Walk-ins to the kickoff day are welcomed at no charge starting at 3 p.m. Picnic tables will be available.

Spring Fair Food Drive-Through

Between April 16 and 22, attendees can drive through the S.C. State Fairgrounds and indulge in some of their favorite fair foods.

New this year is a picnic table area along the Bluff Road side of the S.C. State Fairgrounds, offering guests the opportunity to dine in at the event. Entering and dining at the fairgrounds is free; your only cost is the fair food itself.

The drive-through is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entrance is through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard.

Movie nights

To cap off the Spring Fair Food Drive-Through, the S.C. State Fair is also hosting free movie nights on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22 at the S.C. State Fairgrounds.

Movie screening will begin at 8:15 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy movies under the stars. Each evening will feature a different family-friendly movie.

For more information, visit SCStateFair.org/spring-fair-food/