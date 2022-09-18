State Fair discount tickets now available

COLUMBIA — Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing S.C. State Fair tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or at a participating Circle K location.

The S.C. State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12-23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. From corn dogs and blue-ribbon roses to roller coasters and prize-winning pigs, the S.C. State Fair is best known for bringing 12 days of exhibits, competitions, food, midway rides and entertainment to Columbia each October.

“This year’s theme, ‘To the Fair and Beyond,’ celebrates the experiences, traditions and impact that your fair creates for not only 12 days each fall, but also year-round and beyond," S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said.

Highlights

• More than 90 food vendors will be serving up classic fair favorites like elephant ears and corn dogs —plus new, mouthwatering treats.

• From sky-high thrillers to family-friendly fun rides, there will be more than 60+ rides in the midway.

• More than 70+ bands, acts, exhibits, animal races and more will take place throughout the 12 days.

• The free daily CIRCUS at the Fair is back with a renowned lineup of acts.