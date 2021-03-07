SCSM to offer virtual spring break camps

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum in Columbia is excited to introduce "At-Home Virtual Morning Camps," sponsored by AFLAC, during spring break from April 5-9. These daily morning camps are for campers aged 6 – 11 and will focus on a different theme for each session, including natural history, astronomy, art, S.T.E.A.M and more. Campers can participate on their own and/or families are welcome to join in and work together throughout the session.
“The museum team is excited to offer another session of fun, educational experiences for families across the state,” said State Museum Education Manager, Laura Ybarra-Kane. “These virtual camps allow us to utilize our expanded online capabilities, developed over the last year, to keep kids active and learning over their Spring Break holiday.”
Camps include a morning virtual session, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, featuring a different theme and activity each day. Museum educators will lead campers in 30 minutes of content learning and then 30 minutes of a hands-on activity. The session closes with 15 minutes for review and final dance party.
The weekly camp schedule for April 5-9:
ET, Phone Gnome!, Mon., April 5
Learn about different kinds of stars and how sunlight affects life while creating an alien who comes from a planet that orbits a star very different from our Sun.
Let’s Face the Vessels, Tues., April 6
Campers will go on a virtual tour of the exhibit Early American Face Vessels and create their own clay face vessel to keep at home.
Up, up, and Away!, Wed., April 7
Learn about flight and how bats, birds, and insects navigate. Campers will discover how bats echolocate, how an albatross can soar great distances and more.
Now THAT’S Sound Science, Thurs., April 8
Campers will virtually explore the new exhibit Make Some Noise to learn more about the science and history behind the sounds that surround us.
Doodlebots Are Back, Fri., April 9
Campers will get-to-tinkering on this final day of camp as they get their motors running and create their own mini-circuits to put together their very own doodling “bot.”
To make things easy on families, each camp daily session comes with one kit of supplies for the featured activities. Kits will include enough materials for one camper – but can be shared with other campers in the household. Pick-up for kits will be available at the museum, or kits can be mailed if campers are registered by the shipping deadline.
Pricing for Virtual Spring Break Camps includes two options, an All-Access Pass to register for the full week or By-the-Day registration to sign-up for a customized selection of days. Each option comes with one materials kit for each day. The All Access Pass is $80 per household for museum members and $100 per household for the general public. Camps By-the-Day are $20 per day for museum members and $25 per day for the general public. Registration is now open via the museum’s website at scmuseum.org.