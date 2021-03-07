SCSM to offer virtual spring break camps

Let’s Face the Vessels, Tues., April 6

Campers will go on a virtual tour of the exhibit Early American Face Vessels and create their own clay face vessel to keep at home.

Up, up, and Away!, Wed., April 7

Learn about flight and how bats, birds, and insects navigate. Campers will discover how bats echolocate, how an albatross can soar great distances and more.

Now THAT’S Sound Science, Thurs., April 8

Campers will virtually explore the new exhibit Make Some Noise to learn more about the science and history behind the sounds that surround us.

Doodlebots Are Back, Fri., April 9

Campers will get-to-tinkering on this final day of camp as they get their motors running and create their own mini-circuits to put together their very own doodling “bot.”

To make things easy on families, each camp daily session comes with one kit of supplies for the featured activities. Kits will include enough materials for one camper – but can be shared with other campers in the household. Pick-up for kits will be available at the museum, or kits can be mailed if campers are registered by the shipping deadline.

Pricing for Virtual Spring Break Camps includes two options, an All-Access Pass to register for the full week or By-the-Day registration to sign-up for a customized selection of days. Each option comes with one materials kit for each day. The All Access Pass is $80 per household for museum members and $100 per household for the general public. Camps By-the-Day are $20 per day for museum members and $25 per day for the general public. Registration is now open via the museum’s website at scmuseum.org.

