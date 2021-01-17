SCSM changes operating hours

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina State Museum is revising its operating schedule to better provide a safe environment for guests and staff during the current rise in COVID-19 cases. Effective Jan. 18 through Feb. 28, the museum will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays each week, and open Wednesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Interactive Theater, the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and the Boeing Observatory will also be closed to on site guests during this time.

“Health and safety is our primary concern,” said State Museum Executive Director, Amy Bartow-Melia. “By making these operational updates, the museum can welcome guests into our spacious galleries while better minimizing potential risks. We also look forward to continuing our efforts to virtually reach out across the state through our popular online programs and other digital resources.”

Face coverings for museum staff and guests will continued to be required, per Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order. The museum will also manage daily visitor capacity levels to facilitate social distancing. For this reason, advance online ticket purchases at scmuseum.org are highly encouraged, but not required.