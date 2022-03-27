SCSM celebrating Spring Break with half off admission

COLUMBIA – This April, the South Carolina State Museum is inviting guests to enjoy half-off general admission for kids aged 3-12 just in time for Spring Break. All month long the museum will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 16 lunar mission and South Carolina astronaut Charles Duke’s historic walk on the Moon with a new exhibition, planetarium show and more.

"There isn't a better time to visit the State Museum than 'Apollo April,' as we honor Charles Duke and the many South Carolinians who have helped propel us forward to the Moon and beyond," says Amy Bartow-Melia, South Carolina State Museum Executive Director.

Opening April 9, the new exhibition "Apollo 16 & Beyond: South Carolina in Space" highlights Duke and the Apollo 16 crew's experiences during the historic mission. Featured objects include items from Duke's NASA training, Apollo 16 artifacts and memorabilia celebrating the Lancaster, SC, native's return to his hometown.

Guests will also be able to enjoy, Man and the Moon, a new limited-run planetarium experience along with museum curator-led exhibition tours, kids rocket launching activity and more. A full schedule of "Apollo April" offerings is available on the museum's website.

As a special offer available only during Spring Break, April 9 -24, museum membership will be 10% off for visiting guests. Museum members receive free unlimited general admission, year-round discounts, and more.

Apollo 16 & Beyond: South Carolina in Space exhibition entrance is included with museum general admission or membership. General admission to the South Carolina State Museum is $8.95 for adults, $7.95 for Seniors, and, with the half-off discount, kids aged 3-12 are $3.45 during the month of April. Infants 2 and under are free. Planetarium and 4D theater shows are an additional charge.

