SCPR to offer 'Spoleto at Home'

COLUMBIA – SC Public Radio has announced plans to offer Spoleto Festival programming as part of a new “Spoleto at Home” initiative. The network will utilize its “Sonatas & Soundscapes” program, as well as its “Spoleto Backstage” podcast to bring past festival performances and behind-the-scenes insights to listeners across the state and beyond.

On March 24, Spoleto Festival USA made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival – a first in the event’s 44-year history. Throughout that storied history, the twice-daily chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre have been beloved cornerstones of each season, famous for their assemblage of leading musicians and eclectic programming. As such, the festival is partnering with SCPR to produce one of the most robust elements of “Spoleto at Home”: weekday radio broadcasts of 11 past “Bank of America Chamber Music” programs.

Through June 5, “Sonatas & Soundscapes,” which airs Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – noon, will feature 11 “Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA” performances from the past decade. All 11 performances are being selected by the artistic director of the festival’s “Bank of America Chamber Music” series, Geoff Nuttall, who will also provide commentary regarding each selection.