SCPR to offer 'Spoleto at Home'

COLUMBIA – SC Public Radio has announced plans to offer Spoleto Festival programming as part of a new “Spoleto at Home” initiative. The network will utilize its “Sonatas & Soundscapes” program, as well as its “Spoleto Backstage” podcast to bring past festival performances and behind-the-scenes insights to listeners across the state and beyond.
On March 24, Spoleto Festival USA made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival – a first in the event’s 44-year history. Throughout that storied history, the twice-daily chamber music concerts at Dock Street Theatre have been beloved cornerstones of each season, famous for their assemblage of leading musicians and eclectic programming. As such, the festival is partnering with SCPR to produce one of the most robust elements of “Spoleto at Home”: weekday radio broadcasts of 11 past “Bank of America Chamber Music” programs.
Through June 5, “Sonatas & Soundscapes,” which airs Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – noon, will feature 11 “Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA” performances from the past decade. All 11 performances are being selected by the artistic director of the festival’s “Bank of America Chamber Music” series, Geoff Nuttall, who will also provide commentary regarding each selection.
Additionally, “Sonatas & Soundscapes” will feature a series of interviews conducted by SCPR’s Bradley Fuller. Among the subjects of those interviews will be veteran performers of chamber music, such as Todd Palmer, composer-in-residence Jessica Meyer and Charleston area native and pianist Micah McLaurin, as well as the festival’s general manager, Nigel Redden, who will address future plans for the event.
The program will have additional areas of focus, including: The celebration of the 350th anniversary of the founding of Charleston, featuring music that may have been composed and performed during that period; emphasis on the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth; and The Prokofiev and Shostakovich recording from 2019, along with a previously recorded interview with the conductor of this work.
For those seeking to consume festival-related programming online, a live stream of “Sonatas and Soundscapes” will be available at www.southcarolinapublicradio.org and through the SCETV app, which is available for download on all Android and Apple devices. Additionally, the “Spoleto Backstage” podcast will return. With new episodes released each Friday, the podcast will be co-hosted by Bradley Fuller and Geoff Nuttall and will feature public domain works from “Chamber Music from Spoleto Festival USA,” as well as interviews and lively commentary.
For more information on Spoleto Festival USA, visit www.spoletousa.org.
